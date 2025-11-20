Honestly Margo Launches Black Friday Promotion Highlighting Small-Format Beauty Items as Stocking Stuffers

Margo and Irene aromatherapy balm sticks

Kitchen-Born Bath and Beauty Brand Built by 12-Year-Old and Her Mom Offers Perfect Stocking-Sized Solutions

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honestly Margo, the woman-owned clean bath and beauty brand founded by entrepreneur Margo Gianos at age 12 and featured on Good Morning America, The View, Allure, Seventeen Magazine, and TLC's Kid Tycoons, announces 20% off all products from November 20th through December 2nd on Amazon . The Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion highlights the brand's perfectly-sized beauty essentials that have captured the attention of thousands of customers since starting in Margo's kitchen in 2013.What began as a simple solution to dry lips evolved into a full clean beauty line when Margo, just 12 years old, started experimenting with lip and body balm recipes in her kitchen. Her early prototypes caught on with friends and family, revealing a demand for beauty products that were both effective and made with ingredients people could trust. Today, Margo and her mother Irene, who joined the business after leaving her 20-year career, run Honestly Margo as a true mother-daughter partnership that brings together youthful creativity and business wisdom."Every product we create is designed to fit seamlessly into your life, whether that's in a stocking, a purse, or on your vanity. Quality and convenience shouldn't be mutually exclusive." says founder Margo Gianos.The brand's stocking stuffer appeal goes beyond just size. Each product is formulated with the same attention to quality that built Honestly Margo's reputation, using natural and organic ingredients that deliver results without compromise. From the original tinted lip balms to innovative roll-on glosses, every item reflects the brand's commitment to clean beauty that actually works.Lip and Body Balm – The original product that launched the brand and remains a customer favorite. Available in six flattering scents with natural ingredients and nourishing beeswax, this versatile balm works for lips, cuticles, elbows, knees, hands, and any dry patches. What started as Margo's solution for dry lips has evolved into a multi-purpose essential that proves effective skincare doesn't require separate products for every need. The compact size makes these perfect for stockings while delivering full-impact hydration wherever you need it.Roller Girl Roll-On Lip Gloss – An innovative roll-on format that simplifies application while delivering gorgeous shine and nourishment. These glosses align with current beauty trends favoring effortless, on-the-go application.Aromatherapy Balms – Portable aromatherapy in a convenient stick format, delivering essential oil benefits like the calming Serenity blend without bottles or diffusers. Small enough for any bag or pocket but powerful enough to shift your mood.Goddess Hair & Body Mists – Customer favorites that add a finishing touch to any beauty routine. The Goddess scent consistently earns compliments and comes in a travel-friendly size that makes it ideal for gifting or personal use throughout the day.Every Honestly Margo product is proudly made in America using clean, cruelty-free ingredients. The entire collection is gluten-free, non-comedogenic, and suitable for all ages and skin types. Most products are vegan-friendly, with some lip items containing beeswax. The brand's commitment to quality extends to every aspect of production, ensuring that each compact product delivers the effectiveness of full-sized alternatives.These compact beauty essentials don't just fill stockings, they fill a real need. Customers keep them in gym bags, desk drawers, car consoles, and travel kits because the size works for real life and the quality keeps them reaching for these products day after day. The compact format means they're always within reach when needed, whether for a midday touch-up or emergency moisture relief.Margo's entrepreneurial journey from kitchen experimenter to business owner demonstrates that passion and quality can build something lasting. When Irene left her established career to join Margo full-time, it validated what customers already knew: Honestly Margo wasn't just a teen's hobby project but a genuine brand worth building a future around. Together, they've created a company that empowers women while proving that clean beauty can be accessible, effective, and joyful. Space Command , the Amazon agency based out of San Diego, manages Honestly Margo to connect the brand with customers looking for clean beauty products that reflect their values.Whether filling stockings for daughters discovering their first beauty products, friends who appreciate clean ingredients, or anyone who deserves a touch of everyday luxury, Honestly Margo proves that the best things truly do come in small packages.About Honestly MargoHonestly Margo is a woman-owned, mother-daughter bath and beauty brand based in Oklahoma City that creates bath, body, and beauty products inspired by nature. Founded in 2013 when Margo Gianos began making lip and body balm in her kitchen at age 12, the brand has grown into a full lifestyle collection committed to organic, cruelty-free ingredients and empowering women to dream big. Featured on Good Morning America, The View, Allure, Seventeen Magazine, and TLC's Kid Tycoons, Honestly Margo serves thousands of customers. All products are proudly made in America, gluten-free, and non-comedogenic. Honestly Margo stands for a strong women sisterhood, celebrating women's ability to be empowered, confident, and capable of achieving anything.

