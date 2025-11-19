Plastic Surgery Associates and Allegro MedSpa Achieves World’s Leading Clinics (WLC) Certification

World's Leading Clinics (WLC) Certified - 2025

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plastic Surgery Associates and Allegro MedSpa, a leading provider of breast, body, and facial plastic surgery in Northern California, has been officially certified by World’s Leading Clinics (WLC), an international organization that recognizes aesthetic clinics meeting rigorous standards in safety, ethics, outcomes, and patient experience.WLC certification is granted only after a comprehensive evaluation of clinical protocols, patient satisfaction, staff qualifications, financial stability, and quality controls. With this recognition, Plastic Surgery Associates and Allegro MedSpa joins an exclusive group of vetted practices worldwide, offering patients added assurance that their care meets globally benchmarked standards.“Our team has always held ourselves to a very high bar,” said Crystal Valtierra, Marketing Director at Plastic Surgery Associates and Allegro MedSpa. “Earning WLC certification confirms that the level of safety, transparency, and patient-centered care we provide in Santa Rosa stands alongside top clinics internationally.”As part of this certification, Plastic Surgery Associates and Allegro MedSpa is now featured in the official World’s Leading Clinics directory at worldsleadingclinics.com , a trusted resource for patients seeking verified, high-performing aesthetic providers across the globe.About World’s Leading Clinics (WLC):World’s Leading Clinics is a global certification and directory platform that recognizes excellence in medical aesthetics. Clinics undergo an independent review process that assesses safety protocols, patient experience, quality management, and innovation standards. Only clinics that meet or exceed WLC’s strict criteria are listed, helping patients identify providers committed to measurable quality and accountability.About Plastic Surgery Associates and Allegro MedSpa:Founded in 1993, Plastic Surgery Associates and Allegro MedSpa has been serving Santa Rosa and the North Bay with a full spectrum of aesthetic surgical and non-surgical services. The practice offers advanced procedures for the face, breast, and body, along with a comprehensive med spa providing treatments such as neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and skin rejuvenation. The team’s longstanding focus on safety, education, and natural-looking outcomes has earned the trust of patients throughout the region.For more information, visit www.enhanceyourimage.com

