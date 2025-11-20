Peoria Florist Launches 'Movie Theaters' Hub: Flowers + Movie Passes + Film-Inspired Gifts for an Effortless Night Out

Peoria Florist debuts Movie Theaters hub—bundle flowers with AMC/Harkins passes and film-inspired gifts, with easy local delivery across Peoria, AZ.

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peoria Florist today announced the launch of its new Movie Theaters shopping hub , a curated destination where customers can bundle fresh floral arrangements, movie passes (AMC and Harkins), and film-themed memorabilia into one fun, giftable experience—perfect for birthdays, date nights, client thank-you, and holiday gifting.“People love giving experiences,” said Anthem Pleasant, owner of Peoria Florist. “With our Movie Theaters hub, you can send gorgeous flowers and include movie passes and keepsakes in one click. It’s thoughtful, memorable, and 100% ready for a great night out.”What’s Inside the Movie Theaters Hub• Movie Passes: Single, 10-pack, and 20-pack options for AMC and Harkins (ideal for families, teams, and client appreciation).• Popcorn Vase Arrangements: Playful, cinema-inspired bouquets designed to look like a classic popcorn bucket, plus elegant movie-night styles.• Memorabilia & Collectibles: Film-inspired add-ons and keepsakes—like the new Wizard of Oz / Wicked Charm Bracelet – Ruby Slippers & Classic Movie Charms, a nostalgic, gift-ready piece featuring enamel details and adjustable chain.“We designed the collection to be as flexible as your plans,” Pleasant added. “Choose a bouquet, add passes, and finish with a keepsake—then we’ll hand-deliver it across the Peoria area. It’s the easiest way to turn ‘just because’ into ‘best night ever.’”Local Delivery, Same-Day ConveniencePeoria Florist offers local delivery in and around Peoria, AZ, with same-day options on most orders. Customers can also pickup and add a personalized message card at checkout.Browse the Collection• Shop the new hub: peoriaflorist.com/movies • Featured collectible: Wizard of Oz Charm / Wicked Bracelet – Ruby Slippers & Classic Movie Charms• Popular add-on: Popcorn Vase bouquet + movie pass bundleAbout Peoria FloristPeoria Florist is a locally owned floral studio serving Peoria, Arizona, and surrounding communities with fresh, custom-designed arrangements, event florals, and themed gift sets. Known for on-time local delivery, creative seasonal collections, and community-minded initiatives, Peoria Florist makes it simple to celebrate life’s moments—big and small.

