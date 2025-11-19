Laetitia S. Christen selected as Top Global Personal Consultant of the Year by IAOTP

Laetitia S. Christen will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laetitia S. Christen, Consultant, Author, and CEO, was recently selected as Top Global Personal Consultant of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Christen has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Christen is a clairvoyance consultant and author, she accompanies leaders to refine their perception, make aligned decisions and embody an inspiring influence in their field. In addition, she is an accomplished entrepreneur, Laetitia is also CEO of several companies united under the Ameka Group, active in the fields of image management, prestigious events and energy support. She is also known as Laetitia Sam pop country singer and model for the past 10 years and her artistic name is under ANEVIIA. Her first album "My Turn" will be released on the 29th of November.Ms. Christen supports entrepreneurs and leaders in their most sensitive decisions: choosing the right entourage, good associates and good places. She is a consultant in strategic clairvoyance where she reads the invisible dynamics that influence relationships, spaces and professional trajectories. This approach allows us to combine intuition and lucidity, so that every decision is deeply aligned and serves the growth of the project – without energy dissonance.Through her subtle vision and vibrational precision, she helps leaders to surround themselves with discernment, to establish themselves in places that support their expansion, and to move forward with rare inner clarity. Laetitia does not predict, she rightly directs where logic stops, her perception begins.Ms. Christen is also the author of published book, La Clairvoyance au service des leaders: Un atout stratégique indispensable, which translate to Foresight at the service of leaders: An indispensable strategic asset. Her book is dedicated to clairvoyance applied to strategy and entrepreneurial success as she highlights how subtle perception can become a real tool for decision-making and growth. Ms. Christen also creates energy and practical supports to help entrepreneurs achieve their goals with accuracy, alignment and fluidity. Her approach unites the depth of intuitive vision to the rigor of strategic discernment, giving everyone the opportunity to move forward with clarity and confidence in their choices.Her work connects the tangible and the intuitive: from strategic advice to the enhancement of corporate identity, to the creation of unique experiences such as international galas and honors for the leaders and innovators of tomorrow. As a visionary and deeply human, Ms. Christen works to connect spirits of influence in a global network where success is combined with depth and inner clarity.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to consulting, digital marketing, business strategy, writing, public speaking, business development, media production, wealth management, and social media.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Christen earned multiple degrees and certifications in Commerce, Accounting, Management, Leadership, and Information Technology. In addition, she holds a Professional Drone Pilot License.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Christen has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Global Personal Consultant of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Christen for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Christen attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. In the future she looks to expand her business.For more information please visit: www.laetitiaschristen.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

