Government Enhances Legislation for Animal Protection in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 19, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced The Animal Protection Amendment Act, 2025, which will strengthen and create more transparency and public accountability around animal welfare enforcement.

"Our government wants to ensure provincial legislation reflects evolving changes to international trade requirements and changing expectations of the public regarding animal welfare enforcement," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "These amendments provide the flexibility and enhancements needed to accomplish these goals."

Through consultations held earlier in 2025 with service providers, producer groups and other stakeholders, the Ministry of Agriculture determined that amendments to The Animal Protection Act, 2018 were required to ensure enforcement would be consistent and equitable across the province.

Key changes include:

Creating animal welfare inspector positions to provide education on animal care to the public and livestock industry members;

Providing the authority to obtain telewarrants to relieve animal distress;

Establishing a code of conduct for animal protection officers and animal welfare inspectors;

Establishing a chief officer position to oversee officer conduct; and

Providing the authority to create an appeals board to adjudicate matters of animal disposition and owner liabilities for expenses.

Recently, a public Request for Proposal competition opened to allow organizations to consider involvement in animal welfare enforcement. Government will work with the successful service provider under a new legislative framework to create a sustainable enforcement model and protect animal welfare.

The legislation is expected to be passed in spring 2026.

