This Holiday Season, Home Is Just the Beginning: Omaha 100 Celebrates Housing Milestone, Acquires Innovation Hub

This ribbon cutting isn’t just about four houses; it’s about four families building wealth in their community. We’re proving affordable homeownership is a reality we can build, together.” — Malinda Starr Williams, President & CEO of Omaha 100

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omaha 100, Inc., a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to expanding affordable ownership and fostering inclusive growth in Omaha, marked a major milestone this week with a ribbon cutting for four newly constructed homes in North Omaha. The celebration brought together civic leaders, partners and residents to honor the transformative power of affordable homeownership, just in time for the season when family, community and home take on deeper meaning.

Held on Nov. 19, the event drew local leaders, including Omaha Mayor John W. Ewing Jr., representatives from the Greater Omaha Chamber and longtime supporters of equitable development. Guests toured the homes and gathered at Omaha 100’s headquarters for an open house reception celebrating the organization’s growing impact.

“This ribbon cutting isn’t just about four houses,” said Malinda Starr Williams, President & CEO of Omaha 100. “It’s about four families planting roots, building wealth and finding their place in a community that believes in them. Just in time for the holidays, we’re proving that affordable homeownership isn’t just a dream—it’s a reality we can build, together.”

Addressing Nebraska’s Workforce Housing Crisis:

The homes, which are expected to be listed for sale in the coming weeks, were made possible through partnerships with the City of Omaha Planning Department, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, philanthropic supporters and Omaha 100’s Board of Directors. Funding was provided in part through the Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Fund (MWHF), created by Nebraska lawmakers in 2020 to expand attainable housing across the state.

According to recent reports from Voices for Children and United Way of the Midlands:

-Nebraska has a Housing Gap: There’s a shortage of 45,275 affordable homes for low- to moderate-income families across the state (https://voicesforchildren.com/research/2024-kids-count-report/).

-Working Families Are Struggling: 91% of low-income families with children spend more than 30% of their income on housing and 61% spend over half (https://voicesforchildren.com/research/2024-kids-count-report/) .

-Housing Prices Are Outpacing Paychecks: Since 1979, home values rose 424% while middle-income earnings increased only 33% (https://voicesforchildren.com/research/2024-kids-count-report/?utm_source=chatgpt.com#:~:text=To%20understand%20this,5%25%20by%20117%25).

-Omaha’s Future Shortfall: By 2030, the metro area could be short by nearly 30,000 middle-income and workforce homes (https://unitedwaymidlands.org/signals-and-trends-report/community-focus/housing/).

“As someone who grew up right here in North Omaha, I know firsthand the power of homeownership to change a family’s future,” said Mayor Ewing. “My parents’ first home wasn’t just a house. It was our foundation. Today, we celebrate that same opportunity for four more families who now have a place to call home. This event is about more than cutting a ribbon — it’s about cutting through barriers that have held too many of our neighbors back for too long. Omaha is at its best when every resident has the chance to build wealth, put down roots and feel the pride that comes with owning a home as part of a strong community. I’m proud to stand with Omaha 100 as we invest in real solutions that make our city more inclusive, more prosperous and more united.”

Learn more about the MWHF at opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/mwhf.

Building What’s Next: Innovation, the Avenue of Prosperity:

With its roots in mortgage lending and its eyes on a more inclusive future, Omaha 100 is charting bold new territory in community wealth-building. During the event, the organization made a surprise announcement, unveiling the acquisition of the Omaha Innovation Connection Hub, a new cornerstone for community empowerment and small business growth. The hub will serve as a dynamic center for education, entrepreneurial training, and financial readiness. Designed to be a launchpad for local visionaries, it will anchor Omaha 100’s expanding impact far beyond housing.

Underlining this evolution, Trevon Brooks was announced as Co-CEO, joining Malinda Starr Williams in leading the organization into its next phase of growth. Together, they will drive an integrated strategy to strengthen both homeownership and small business pathways across the region.

“Omaha 100 is positioning itself at the intersection of innovation and impact,” said Brooks. “We’re not just closing loans, we’re opening doors to opportunity. This is about building financial infrastructure where it’s long been missing and where it’s most needed.”

The momentum continues: Omaha 100 also previewed its upcoming Avenue of Prosperity multi-site home tour, launching in Spring 2026. The tour will spotlight housing and development projects that are sparking the active reshaping of the economic landscape in North and South Omaha, block by block, family by family.

About Omaha 100:

Omaha 100 is a nonprofit CDFI based in Omaha, Nebraska, expanding financial equity and inclusion for people in the community seeking to achieve the “American Dream.” Omaha 100 helps make owning a home or starting a business accessible to all through financial advocacy and education, with four main lines of support: mortgage lending, debt-consolidation loans, business lending and real estate development. Founded more than 30 years ago with the primary goal of building homeownership equity, Omaha 100 has helped thousands of low- and moderate-income families secure homeownership opportunities — many as first-time, first-generation buyers. At Omaha 100, we’re committed to empowering individuals through financial education, home and business ownership opportunities and access to fair and affordable financing. Our goal is to break financial barriers and create pathways to prosperity for all.

