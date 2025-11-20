Balancing the Power for Business Owners: New Book & System Helps Founders Maximize Value When Selling Their Businesses

The Owner's Manual: Why, When, and How to Sell Your Business to Private Equity Samson Partners Group, built for founders, by founders Seth Deutsch, founder of Samson Partners Group and author of The Owner's Manual

“The Owner’s Manual” introduces the Exit Value Realization System™, a proven method to realize maximum value when selling to Private Equity or outside investors

Selling your business shouldn’t feel like giving up your life’s work. It should feel like the natural next stage of growth – and it can, if you prepare correctly.” — Seth Deutsch

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business owners contemplating the sale of their companies now have a powerful new resource in The Owner’s Manual: Why, When and How to Sell Your Business to Private Equity, a practical guide by Seth Deutsch, founder and managing partner of Samson Partners Group and Samson Partners Capital , and creator of the Exit Value Realization System™.The book draws on Deutsch’s and Samson Partners Group’s years of experience driving hundreds of successful business transactions for founders and entrepreneur-led companies, as well as their experience on the other side of the table through their work with hundreds of private equity firms. The Owner’s Manual demystifies the private equity method of valuing and structuring acquisitions – insights often hidden from founders – and presents them in clear, plain language. It walks readers through how private equity firms evaluate businesses, what makes a company attractive (or not), and how to create and execute a plan that delivers maximum value based on the type of exit or investment the founder seeks. The book also features 25 in-depth interviews with founders, investment bankers and private equity investors to help readers understand how to create and realize value from those who have been through the process themselves.“Most founders don’t realize how much control they actually have over the outcome of a sale,” said Deutsch. “If you wait until you’re ready to sell to start creating value, you’re putting too much at risk when entering the exit arena.”The Owner’s Manual teaches founders to think about selling a business the same way they would approach selling a real estate asset. It gives business owners the roadmap to think like a buyer long before they ever sit down at the negotiating table.“If you’re looking to sell an investment property in a neighborhood that sells for $200 to $400 a square foot, you know the elements that drive value – the location, the roof, the appliances, the landscaping, and so on. If you can look at the asset honestly and know it would sell as-is at the low end of that range, you have a choice to make: ‘Do I take some time and money and remodel before I sell, or do I go to market now?’ You should look at your business the same way. Every business has a known trade range, and we teach you to look at it like an asset, just as an investor would. Remodel now or go to market? The choice and the power are in your hands – and we want to help every founder and owner in the U.S. learn this method so they can realize the type of exit they desire.”At the core of the book is Samson’s proprietary Exit Value Realization System™, or EVRS™, a comprehensive framework that helps owners evaluate their companies from the perspective of private-equity investors. The system reveals operational, financial and leadership gaps that may be holding the business back while identifying the attributes that drive higher valuations.“If you’re an owner considering a sale, you don’t need hype. You need a process, a partner, and a plan. You’ll find all three here,” said Adam E. Coffey, bestselling author of The Private Equity Playbook and Empire Builder and a serial entrepreneur who has led multiple private-equity-backed companies through successful exits.That practical, results-driven approach is exactly what The Owner’s Manual offers to business owners who have been considering a sale but don’t know where to begin. Through real-world examples, interviews and checklists, readers will learn how to:• Understand how private equity evaluates investment opportunities• Diagnose weaknesses that limit value and fix them before going to market• Plan and execute an exit strategy that achieves substantial value and fulfills their long-term vision“Selling your business shouldn’t feel like giving up your life’s work,” Deutsch added. “It should feel like the natural next stage of growth – and it can, if you prepare correctly.”Available in print and digital formats, The Owner’s Manual serves as both a strategic guide and a practical workbook for owners who want to understand and influence how investors view their companies.About the AuthorSeth Deutsch is the founder and managing partner of Samson Partners Group, a consulting and advisory firm that helps business owners prepare for and execute successful sales to private equity and other institutional investors. He is also the founder of Samson Partners Capital, an M&A Advisory and investment bank built for founders with a focus on law firms, professional services firms, construction firms and the blue-collar trades. A seasoned CEO and founder himself, Deutsch developed the Exit Value Realization System™ to give entrepreneurs a structured way to strengthen their organizations and unlock maximum value at exit.AvailabilityThe Owner’s Manual: Why, When and How to Sell Your Business to Private Equity is available now at major online booksellers including Amazon.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.