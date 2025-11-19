Leving Law Firm Matrimonial Law Seminar: Practicing Law at the Highest Level for Client Success

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nationally acclaimed Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on November 20th at 6:30 p.m. CST at 225 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago.This highly anticipated seminar will expand on some of the core principles that define exceptional legal advocacy. The CLE will focus on key elements of practicing at the highest level, including the importance of thorough discovery, the value of involving qualified mental health professionals, and much more. These foundational skills will help attorneys maintain their effectiveness and achieve successful outcomes for their clients and their children.“The seminar will provide experienced matrimonial and family law attorneys with useful insights and legal strategies to continue achieving the best possible results for their clients and their children,” said Jeffery M. Leving, founder and president of the firm who will facilitate the seminar. “Our goal is to best serve our clients and their families.”The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.Inquiries about this seminar should be made by emailing jwhiteside@levinglaw.comThe Arthur S. Kallow CLE Seminar SeriesThe Kallow CLE Seminar Series, which began in 2014, to provide legal education to matrimonial and family law attorneys and other professionals. CLE credit will be awarded to attorneys attending. The series was created in the relentless pursuit of excellence to maintain dominance in the firm’s practice area, protecting clients and their children with court victories.Matrimonial attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of 7,500 hours of Leving’s service to this nation. Leving is also the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President George W. Bush. He is a nationally recognized matrimonial and family law attorney.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.com.

