Eugene Felton, Jr., Admitted To American College Of Trial Lawyers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eugene Felton, Jr. has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

The induction ceremony at which Eugene Felton, Jr. became a Fellow took place recently before an audience of approximately 950 during the recent Annual Meeting of the College in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1950, the College is the American College of Trial Lawyers is widely recognized as the preeminent organization of trial lawyers in North America, composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship is extended by invitation only, following a rigorous investigation process, to experienced trial lawyers who have demonstrated the highest standards of trial advocacy, ethical conduct, professionalism, civility, and collegiality. Candidates must have at least fifteen years of trial experience before consideration for Fellowship.

The American College of Trial Lawyers strives to preserve and enhance trial practice, civility, professionalism, and the administration of justice through support of an independent judiciary, the rule of law, trial by jury, and access to justice.

Eugene Felton, Jr., is a partner in the firm of Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers and has been practicing in this city for 26 years. The newly inducted Fellow is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee School of Law.



