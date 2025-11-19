Magazines on the Hill

Canadian Magazine and Local News Industries Receive $38.4 Million in Special Measures for Journalism Extension

TORONTO, CANADA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, Ontario, November 18, 2025Yesterday, the federal government passed its 2025 budget, which included an investment of $38.4 million to extend the Canadian Periodical Fund’s (CPF) Special Measures for Journalism component starting in 2026-27. This measure supports non-daily community newspapers and magazine publishers.This budget measure will help CPF deliver on its mandate by investing in an ethical and professional Canadian-owned magazine industry that generates content on multiple platforms by, for, and about Canadians. This investment will attract, support, and maintain creative workers, helping them earn competitive wages and contribute to the cultural, social, and economic life of Canadians and ensuring that their stories are told. In a world filled with misinformation, well-researched and balanced Canadian stories are more important than ever. Across the country, independent local news media and magazines bring communities together and provide Canadians with the latest relevant and reliable information they need.Canada’s magazines play a key role in the country’s rich and interconnected information landscape, educating, enlightening and entertaining Canadian readers. The Canadian magazine sector is a $1 billion-per-year industry, publishing nearly 2,400 magazine titles from coast to coast to coast. The sector includes consumer, general interest, and business-to-business brands, with a diverse, multicultural portfolio of content distributed in print and digitally across every province and territory.Thank you to the Government of Canada for supporting this important measure for our industry.CONTACT DETAILSChris RadleyExecutive Director, Magazines Canada ChrisRadley@magazinescanada.caAbout the Canadian Magazine CoalitionThe Canadian Magazine Coalition consists of Magazines Canada, Canada’s national magazine association, and three provincial organizations: The Magazine Association of BC, Association québécoise des éditeurs de magazines (AQEM), and Alberta Magazine Publishers Association (AMPA).

