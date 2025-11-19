World’s Leading Pickleball Paddle Manufacturer to Open Signature Store

Street View of JOOLA's Signature Store

Pike and Rose in North Bethesda, MD to be the New Home of the JOOLA Pickleball Retail Store

This space is a celebration of how far pickleball has come, and a commitment to supporting the players and communities driving its growth worldwide.” — Richard Lee, CEO and Owner of JOOLA.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s leading pickleball paddle manufacturer, JOOLA , is bringing its game home with the grand opening of its signature retail store at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland. The store officially opens its doors on Black Friday, November 28, marking an exciting milestone for both the brand and the sport of pickleball.To celebrate, world No. 1 pickleball player Ben Johns will be in attendance on Saturday, November 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST for an autograph signing and meet-and-greet. Throughout the opening weekend, shoppers will receive a complimentary gift with eligible in-store purchases, while supplies last.“Montgomery County has always been part of the JOOLA story, and opening our signature store here is a reflection of our deep roots and our future ambitions,” said Richard Lee, CEO and Owner of JOOLA. “This space is a celebration of how far pickleball has come, and a commitment to supporting the players and communities driving its growth worldwide.”The flagship opening follows JOOLA’s relocation of its U.S. headquarters from Gaithersburg to Pike & Rose in March 2025, bringing all facets of its innovation, design, and community engagement under one roof. The new retail space offers players of all levels a hands-on opportunity to experience JOOLA paddles, apparel, and accessories in person, supported by a knowledgeable team of JOOLA experts.“As a kid growing up in Montgomery County, I began with table tennis and eventually found my passion for pickleball. Back then, having a JOOLA store locally would have made a huge difference; being able to explore equipment, learn from experts, and immerse myself in both sports would have been incredible,” said world pickleball #1 Ben Johns, “Now, with JOOLA opening this first location, it’s exciting to know the next generation will have that exact opportunity right here at home.”As a long-standing pillar in the Montgomery County community, JOOLA has played a key role in shaping the local pickleball movement, including helping the county become the first school district in the United States to introduce pickleball as a varsity sport in the fall of 2024.The JOOLA store is designed to be more than a retail destination. It’s an immersive pickleball hub, featuring:• Exclusive in-store-only product drops and limited-edition collections• Local Maryland, D.C., and Virginia-themed gear celebrating regional pride• Pro-player appearances and autograph events• A paddle demo program allowing players to “try before they buy”• Interactive community events connecting pickleball fans of all levelsWith its new premiere store, JOOLA continues to set the standard for performance, innovation, and community connection, both on and off the court.The JOOLA Store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.About JOOLAFounded in 1952, JOOLA is a globally recognized brand specializing in table tennis and pickleball equipment. With a commitment to innovation and quality, JOOLA continues to lead the way in racket sports, providing athletes and enthusiasts with the tools they need to excel at every level. www.joola.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.