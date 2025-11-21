Tonic.ai and Microsoft Announce Public Preview of Tonic Textual for Microsoft Fabric

New integration enables enterprises to make unstructured data AI-ready in Microsoft Fabric

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic.ai, the leader in synthetic data and privacy-preserving data solutions, announced today that Tonic Textual for Microsoft Fabric is available in public preview. Textual in Microsoft Fabric allows teams to prepare and protect sensitive unstructured text data for downstream AI and ML workflows.Textual brings advanced entity detection, redaction, and synthetic text generation to Fabric customers. By combining Tonic’s AI-driven de-identification capabilities with Fabric’s lake-centric architecture and governance, teams can now safely leverage unstructured data for analytics, machine learning, and generative AI—without moving data out of their secure Fabric environment.“Accessing and leveraging the mountains of insights that are sitting stagnant within internal data has long felt impossible for organizations working with sensitive text like customer conversations, contracts, or clinical notes,” said Adam Kamor, co-founder and head of engineering at Tonic.ai. “By integrating Textual with Microsoft Fabric, we’re making that data usable; enabling teams to prepare, analyze, and build with sensitive text in one unified environment.”# Unlocking AI Innovation with Unstructured DataFor many teams, unstructured text data, like case notes, support transcripts, or contracts, contains untapped insights essential for AI development but has historically been difficult to use due to privacy risks. Manual de-identification is slow and error-prone, and in-house solutions are costly to maintain.With Tonic Textual for Microsoft Fabric, teams can automate the process of identifying and protecting sensitive entities (names, addresses, medical IDs, financial identifiers, and more) while preserving data utility for downstream AI workflows such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and AI/ML model development.The Textual for Microsoft Fabric allows users to:1. Run redaction and synthesis workflows natively within Microsoft Fabric2. Maintain compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and other privacy frameworks3. Keep sensitive data governed and secure within OneLake4. Scale privacy-preserving AI development across teams and projects“OneLake in Microsoft Fabric unifies the customer data estate to enable effective analytics and AI,” said Dipti Borkar, VP & GM Fabric OneLake and ISV ecosystem. “Tonic Textual in Microsoft Fabric allow customers to quickly and easily anonymize unstructured enterprise data like Office documents and images, so they can be used for analytics and AI without sacrificing privacy.”# AvailabilityTonic Textual for Microsoft Fabric is now available in public preview. Existing Fabric users can get started with Textual by adding Tonic Textual in the Workload Hub from the Fabric console.To learn more, along with step-by-step instructions to add the Textual workload and run your first job with Textual, visit the blog # About Tonic.aiTonic.ai empowers developers while protecting privacy by enabling companies to create safe, synthetic versions of their data for software testing, model training, and AI implementation. Its platform supports the full spectrum of synthetic data generation—from transforming structured and unstructured production data to generating new datasets from scratch—and integrates seamlessly into modern development and ML workflows. Founded in 2018 by former engineers from Palantir, Tableau, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, Tonic.ai is backed by Insight Partners, Notable Capital, Bloomberg Beta, and SV CISO Investments. The company has offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London. For more information, visit Tonic.ai.Learn more at www.tonic.ai

