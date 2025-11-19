Novartis to Expand U.S. Manufacturing Footprint in Durham and Wake Counties, Adding 700 Jobs with a $771 Million Investment

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein today announced that Novartis, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative medicines, will expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in North Carolina. The company says it expects to create 700 new jobs by the end of 2030 in Durham and Wake counties, while investing $771 million in the City of Durham and Town of Morrisville.

“North Carolina continues to lead in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing, and Novartis' expansion in the Triangle reflects our state’s talent and innovative spirit,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This investment will strengthen our state’s economy and ensure life-saving medicines continue to be made right in North Carolina.”

The expansion, which combines new construction with the renovation of existing facilities across three sites, will nearly double Novartis’ operational footprint to more than 700,000 square feet, significantly increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity. Novartis manufactures innovative, life-changing gene therapies in Durham that are delivered to patients around the world. This expansion will support a broader portfolio of pharmaceutical products, including advanced biologics manufacturing, filling and packaging capabilities, as well as small molecule medicines. Together, these enhancements will strengthen the nation’s pharmaceutical supply chain and reinforce North Carolina’s position as a leading hub for advanced biomanufacturing.

“North Carolina has been a home to Novartis for two decades, enabling our groundbreaking work to manufacture life-changing gene therapies. We are excited to deepen our ties to this local community that has had a key role in helping bring our innovation to patients in the US and around the world,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “By building a full, end-to-end manufacturing presence in North Carolina for our broader portfolio, we are expanding our capacity to deliver medical breakthroughs, securing a more resilient US supply chain, and investing in the local communities that make our mission possible.”

“Novartis’ decision to expand in North Carolina is a testament to our skilled workforce, established life sciences hub, and strong business environment,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Their continued investment reinforces our state’s position as the top state for business.”

While salaries for the new positions will vary, the average annual salary is expected to be $111,161, which exceeds the Durham County average of $97,531 and the Wake County average of $76,643. These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $42 million to the local economy.

Novartis’ expansion in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) awarded to Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc., which was approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $3.1 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the initial 280 new jobs in Durham County, 100 new jobs in Wake County, and capital investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $7,555,500, spread over 12 years. State payments occur only following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 215 percent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost to the state, the state receives $3.15 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Novartis is expanding in Durham and Wake counties, which are classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving as much as $2,518,500 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities anywhere in the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“North Carolina is proud to welcome the hundreds of new jobs and investment that Novartis is bringing to the Triangle area,” said N.C. Senator Natalie S. Murdock. “This project demonstrates the kind of innovation and leadership that strengthens our economy and positions our communities for long-term growth.”

“We look forward to Novartis’ growing presence as a great corporate partner in our local community,” said N.C. Representative Zack Hawkins. “These new jobs will provide meaningful opportunities for families and ensures the RTP area remains a hub for cutting-edge life sciences.”

“North Carolina’s reputation in the life sciences industry continues to expand our biomanufacturing economy,” said N.C. Senator Sydney Batch. “I’m appreciative of the collaboration between the state and local officials as well as the diligent economic development professionals that helped Novartis in their site selection.”

“Global companies like Novartis could expand anywhere in the world; they continue to choose North Carolina,” said N.C. Representative Maria Cervania. “Their increased investment underscores our ability to deliver a high-quality talent and research ecosystem that helps advance medicines and treatments for patients all over the world.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, North Carolina Community College System, Durham Technical Community College, Wake Technical Community College, Duke Energy, Durham County, Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce, Wake County, Town of Morrisville, and Wake County Economic Development, a program of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.