Influential Women Profiles Janet Gregg: A Trailblazer in Luxury Hospitality Sales

PIKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crafting Unforgettable Experiences and Empowering Connections While Championing Animal WelfarePikeville, Tennessee – With over three decades of experience in luxury hospitality sales, Janet Gregg stands out as a leading figure in the industry, currently serving as President of Group Sales at Luxury Hospitality Sales. Her impressive portfolio includes representing prestigious properties such as Eden Roc Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic and El Encanto Santa Barbara, where she specializes in crafting unforgettable experiences for corporate events, incentive programs, and high-profile client gatherings.Janet’s journey in hospitality began in Aspen, where she honed her skills at The Snowmass Lodge & Club and The Little Nell. Her passion for the industry blossomed during her two-decade tenure at Meadowood Napa Valley, which was tragically cut short by the devastating California wildfires in 2020. This pivotal moment inspired Janet to pivot towards entrepreneurship, allowing her to offer more flexibility and a deeper focus on her clients’ needs. Today, she not only represents luxury hotels but also mentors a team of independent contractors, ensuring that her high standards of integrity and service are upheld across every project.Throughout her career, Janet has built a reputation for trust and professionalism, consistently exceeding client expectations and establishing long-term partnerships. She attributes much of her success to the mentorship of Karen Short and the valuable experiences gained through Retreats Resources, Associated Luxury Hotels International, and the Beyond Collection, where she achieved the coveted Top Producers Club status.The best career advice Janet has ever received is to “go back and check”—never assume that a task you’ve assigned has been completed. She encourages young women entering the hospitality industry to be attentive listeners, noting that the field offers abundant career opportunities around the world.Janet identifies the biggest challenge in her industry today as the lack of personal conversations. While email is useful for exchanging information, she believes the hospitality industry thrives on face-to-face connections and meaningful relationships, which are essential for building trust and advancing in the field.Beyond her professional achievements, Janet is deeply committed to animal welfare. She devotes her time to supporting organizations like Safe Haven Puppy Sanctuary and East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue, demonstrating her compassion for animals in need. Whether it’s rescuing horses, donkeys, or dogs, Janet believes in giving these animals a second chance at life.Janet Gregg’s unique blend of hospitality expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, compassion, and dedication to animal welfare not only defines her career but also enriches her personal life, making her a trusted partner and respected leader in the luxury hospitality industry.Learn More about Janet Gregg:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/janet-gregg or through Luxury Hospitality Sales, https://luxuryhospitalitysales.com/about-our-team Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

