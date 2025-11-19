Influential Women Spotlights Lisa Cambiotti as a Proven Leader in Customer Service Management at Viking SupplyNet

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevating Customer Experience, Streamlining Operations, and Empowering Teams Across the EnterpriseViking SupplyNet proudly announces the continued leadership of Lisa Cambiotti as the Customer Service Manager for the Northeast region. With over 25 years of experience in customer service and account management, Lisa has been instrumental in driving regional growth, optimizing operations, and delivering exceptional client support. Her strategic leadership has helped manage more than $75 million in annual sales and over 1,000 customer accounts, all while leading a dedicated team of up to 20 customer service representatives across seven locations. Lisa is known for her ability to swiftly resolve complex challenges, foster cross-functional collaboration, and deliver consistent results across departments.Before her tenure at Viking SupplyNet, Lisa held several leadership positions at Plast-O-Matic Valves, where she was pivotal in expanding international distribution, driving global sales, even during challenging economic times, and providing technical training worldwide. Her ability to build strong customer relationships and align service delivery with market demand significantly enhanced company performance and client satisfaction.A graduate of McCann School of Business, Lisa holds an Associate Degree in Marketing-Management and Business Administration. Throughout her career, she has remained dedicated to team building, process improvement, and fostering customer loyalty, earning a reputation as a trusted partner and operational leader. Her people-first leadership style and strategic approach have left a lasting impact on every organization she has been part of.Lisa attributes her professional success to hard work, adaptability, and a comprehensive, hands-on understanding of operational details that drive exceptional customer service. She has successfully led large, multi-site teams while improving service metrics, streamlining processes, and enhancing customer retention. Lisa stays deeply involved in all aspects of operations—from order and quote management to credits, receivables, and vendor relations—because she believes that true leadership means knowing the business from the inside out. True success, to Lisa, comes from aligning people, process, and performance to deliver measurable results.To young women entering the industry, Lisa shares invaluable advice: “Be a sponge—absorb everything you can, from everyone you can, as often as you can. Never stop learning. Take every opportunity to grow your knowledge, ask questions, and seek out mentors. The more you understand the business, the more confident and valuable you become.”Facing the challenges of rapid company growth, Lisa emphasizes the importance of adaptability, strong problem-solving skills, and a commitment to maintaining high service standards. Yet, she also feels it is an exciting opportunity to build stronger systems, develop talent, and drive continued success.At the heart of Lisa’s professional life is her dedication to family and community. She values loyalty, support, and genuine connection, believing in the importance of showing up for those around her—whether it’s for her team or her loved ones. By prioritizing trust and respect, Lisa Cambiotti continues to foster an environment where success thrives.Learn More about Lisa Cambiotti:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lisa-cambiotti Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

