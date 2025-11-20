Zūm Rails Replaces Stripe to Power All Payment Transactions for Mobile Pet Services Chain

Mobispaw to Significantly Reduce Transaction Fees While Enabling Customers to Check Out Faster and Choose From More Payment Options

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zūm Rails, an all-in-one instant payments ecosystem and embedded finance provider, has replaced Stripe to power in-platform transactions and reduce transaction fees for on-demand pet care chain Mobispaw. The rapidly expanding pet services company is one of many businesses that are adopting Zūm Rails' technology to optimize how quickly and easily customers check out, with a wide variety of payment formats, while saving money on payment provider transaction fees.

Accepting digital payments can present a significant headache for businesses since connecting directly to networks such as Visa or Interac is impractical due to the required time and expenses. As a result, many businesses, like Mobispaw, connect to large payment processors, like Stripe. These processors aggregate access to multiple rails, enabling acceptance of various payment networks and are easy to plug-and-play. The problem is, they come with fees typically ranging from 1.5% to 3.5% per transaction, no live support and limited customization options, which dampen the customer experience. These high costs and a disjointed customer journey ultimately erode margins or lead businesses to impose surcharges on customers.

Mobispaw faced these challenges firsthand. As a platform that lets pet owners book services directly on its website—and soon through a mobile app—customers pay in advance. Previously, the company relied on an off-the-shelf solution that connected to Stripe.

After realizing the limitations of Stripe and evaluating multiple providers, Mobispaw selected Zūm Rails for its customer payments. The company can now accept credit cards, Interac and debit payments—the preferred options for its customers—directly within the checkout page, eliminating redirects and reducing bounce rates. Additionally, rather than submitting a ticket for service requests, Mobispaw has a direct account contact who they can reach out to. These features, along with lower fees per transaction, have already helped Mobispaw retain more of its revenue.

“At Mobispaw, we are working to become a one-stop shop that brings anything a pet owner needs directly to their door. Building and maintaining a loyal customer base is critical,” said Jonathan Abitbol, CEO at Mobispaw. “As we continue to scale our offerings across new geographies and build our client base, the limitations of our old payments system became apparent. Working with Zūm Rails, we have been able to customize the solution with support as needed, to offer a seamless customer payment experience and grow the business.”

Mobispaw is one of many companies Zūm Rails has helped transition from Stripe, thanks to Zūm Rails’ standardized migration workflow. The underlying platform is trusted by companies such as Western Union, Robinhood and Questrade to manage their payments.

“At Zūm Rails, supporting complex business-to-business clients has been our key focus area since our inception—and now we’re expanding the services we can offer businesses," said Miles Schwartz, CEO at Zūm Rails. “Most businesses need to accept digital payments, but the market is dominated by a few large players offering limited options. We look forward to working with businesses to deliver the tailored payments solutions they need to overcome their most significant headaches."

Aside from accepting customer payments, Zūm Rails also enables businesses to tap into a range of offerings, such as invoicing, subscriptions, prepaid cards and more, depending on their needs.

About Zūm Rails

Zūm Rails is the company enabling businesses to power their own payments, banking, prepaid cards and other financial experiences. Zūm Rails’ omni-rail approach to money movement and open banking-powered risk management tools means that companies can utilize the payment methods that best fit their needs in the fastest, safest and most efficient way possible. Through partnerships with leading financial services companies including Visa, Mastercard and Fiserv. Zūm Rails supports the entire payments journey, all in one place. Zūm Rails is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Miami, Florida. Learn more at Zūmrails.com.

