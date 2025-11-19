Less Cancer to Hold Workshop on Early Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention on December 3

Most Common of Cancers, Skin Cancer is Diagnosed in Millions Each Year

Personal care professionals should also be on the lookout and let their clients know if they see something. Skin cancer often starts out as a small discoloration, lesion or wart.” — Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less Cancer is hosting a free Early Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Workshop , “If You See Something, Say Something” on Wednesday, December 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Warrenton, Va. (39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton, Va. 20188.) Lunch will be served as part of the free event.The workshop has been designed for professionals working in personal care—hairdressers, barbers, nail technicians, massage therapists, tattoo artists and others who often see their clients long before the clients see a doctor. The professionals are often most likely to notice changes on skin, especially hard-to-see places including the scalp, neck and fingernail beds. Many people fail to get annual skin screenings. In the African American community, skin cancer is often detected too late.“The public should consider getting regular skin screenings and regularly ask a family member to check scalp and back to see if there are any skin discolorations or growths,” said Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer. “Personal care professionals should also be on the lookout and let their clients know if they see something. Skin cancer often starts out as a small discoloration, lesion or wart that should be seen by a doctor.”The workshop provides continuing education credits for physicians and healthcare providers through Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. To reserve a spot, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/if-you-see-something-say-something-community-workshop-and-lunch-tickets-1968193518797 For more information on Less Cancer, visit www.lesscancer.org # # #About Less CancerFounded in 2004 by Bill Couzens, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as “Less Cancer.” The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer and cancer prevention. For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.