New Survey: Women Love Their Cars — But Not the Road to Buying Them

Reliability, design, and brand top women’s priorities when choosing a car, new GoGoGirlGo survey finds.

GoGoGirlGo’s 2025 Women & Car-Buying Survey reveals confidence, bias, and what women really want behind the wheel.

Women want information, not intimidation. We're after a car shopping experience that feels fair, human, and easy to navigate.” — Sara Glassman, Founder of GoGoGirlGo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoGoGirlGo, the editorial platform empowering women to shop smarter for cars, today released findings from its nationwide survey of 1,105 U.S. women who purchased or leased a vehicle in the last five years.The results paint a striking picture: Women overwhelmingly love the car they end up with, but not the experience it took to get there.According to the survey, 90% of women like or love the vehicle they purchased. But many also described moments of bias, doubt, or unnecessary pressure during the buying process.“Buying a car shouldn’t feel like passing a pop quiz,” said Sara Glassman, founder of GoGoGirlGo. “Women walk in confident and prepared. What undermines that confidence is how they’re treated — not what they know.”Key Findings from the 2025 Women & Car-Buying SurveyWomen know exactly what they want and they prepare for it.• 93% test-drove before buying.• 57% walked into the dealership highly confident.• Even among the most prepared women, 47% still encountered stereotypes.Bias is common — and it changes behavior.• 31% say they were talked down to or not taken seriously.• 26% say their gender influenced how they were treated.• 38% brought someone else — usually a man — to be taken seriously.• Younger women experience bias nearly twice as often as women 45+.Trust is shaky — even when the outcome is good.• 27% didn’t trust their salesperson.• Yet, 72% stayed on budget and 59% said the price matched expectations.• Only 5% felt they overpaid.What matters most to women when choosing a car:1. Reliability — 38%2. Style & design — 33%3. Brand — 31%4. Price / monthly payment — 28%5. Technology — 24%6. Safety — 22%Hybrid vehicles outpace EVs 5 to 1:• 67% gasoline• 27% hybrid / plug-in hybrid• 5% EVDream Cars vs. Driveway Cars:Dream: Range Rover (22%), Tesla (18%), Jeep (15%), Porsche (~9%)Owned: Toyota (22%), Honda (18%), Ford (11%), Chevrolet (8%)Methodology:The survey was conducted via SurveyMonkey Audience in September 2025 with 1,105 U.S. women ages 20 to 65 who purchased or leased a vehicle within the last five years.About GoGoGirlGoGoGoGirlGo is a new digital platform designed to make car buying more transparent, less intimidating, and a lot more human. The site combines editorial storytelling, community insights, and practical tools to help women feel empowered behind the wheel — and at the dealership. Learn more at gogogirlgo.com.Full findings and visuals:GoGoGirlGo.com/survey

