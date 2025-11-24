eConnect Cards App Partners with Realty of America (ROA) to Empower Agents with Digital Business Cards
As a technology first company, ROA understands that equipping agents with innovative tools like a branded digital business card helps set them apart and grow!
Realty of America is among the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the United States. In just about 15 months, ROA has done $3.1 billion in real estate transactions, propelled by a technology-focused model and a commitment to equipping agents with modern tools for success.
Through this partnership, ROA-branded digital business cards will be available exclusively to ROA agents. These customized cards enhance personal branding, streamline lead generation, and elevate marketing in a highly competitive landscape.
The eConnect Digital Business Card is built on the principles of simplicity, storytelling, structure, and shareability, enabling professionals to build trust through authenticity and clarity. ROA agents can use their eConnect cards to communicate who they are, what they do, and how they help clients in a visually structured, interactive format. Each card can include property listings, social links, client reviews, and direct contact options, creating a seamless connection between agent and prospect.
This initiative reflects ROA’s strategic commitment to agent enablement. By integrating digital business cards into its marketing ecosystem, ROA helps agents stay ahead of the curve, combining innovation with human connection to strengthen relationships and close more deals.
About Realty of America
Realty of America (ROA) is the fastest-growing national real estate brokerage in the United States. In about 15 months since launch, ROA has onboarded 2,500 agents, closed 9100 transactions, and with about $3.1 billion in sales volume, distributing $3.2million in revenue share back to agents. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, ROA operates in 18 markets with a relentless focus on technology, innovation, and agent-first solutions.
Learn more: www.realtyofamerica.com
About eConnect Cards App
eConnect Cards App is a next-generation networking and marketing platform that combines a digital business card, lead generator, and paper card scanner into one tool. It helps professionals and organizations simplify how they connect, build trust through storytelling, and turn every introduction into measurable opportunities. Learn more: www.econnectcards.com
Whether you are an independent agent, broker, or other professional looking to improve your lead generation and marketing for the upcoming year using eConnect's digital business cards, let's chat! Email us at partnership@econnectcardsapp.com
