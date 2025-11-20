WhiteStar Communications Expands Security Offering into Healthcare at RSNA, the largest US Medical Imaging Conference

WhiteStar Provides Secure Image Access for Remote Workers Medical Record Data Breaches in 2024 WhiteStar Communications

275 million patients were impacted by medical record data breaches in 2024, up 165% from previous year. WhiteStar's HyperSpace™ makes imaging systems secure.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure network platform provider, WhiteStar Communications is introducing its flagship offering, HyperSpace™, to the healthcare industry with its exhibit of "Secure Imaging Lives Here" at the Radiology Society of North America's largest conference in Chicago, November 30 thru December 4, 2025 (RSNA).

Information from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) per The HIPAA Journal indicates that the impact of medical record data breaches has growth 294% and 163% respectively over the last two years. Over 60% of the data breaches come from attacks on data servers. Data servers are at the heart of RIS (Radiology Image Systems) and PACS (Pictorial Archival and Retrieval Systems) that store the patient medical images from a variety of modalities (MRI, X-Ray, CAT, Ultrasound).

Radiology Business.com reports that 69% of radiologists report understaffing with positions remaining open often for over 18 months. Radiologist shortages are pushing health systems toward scalable remote diagnostics. Teleradiology has rapidly evolved from a niche offering into a mainstream diagnostic solution due to radiologist supply shortages.

Becker’s Hospital Review reports that a shortage of up to 42,000 radiologists is expected by 2033. Fueling the shortage is a perfect storm of radiology technologist vacancy rates up to 18.1%, radiology residency positions increasing by only 2%, and the number of imaging studies increasing by up to 5% per year. This creates a widening shortage of radiologists and measurable radiologist shortages particularly in rural regions.

“The only way to address the shortage of radiologists and the increase demand in imaging required is through network technology that allows existing radiologists to do more remotely and securely.”, explains Rich Moon, CEO of WhiteStar Communications. He continues, “This is why network security for remote imaging becomes essential in order to meet the demands for imaging with limited, remote, radiologist resources while remaining in compliance with HIPAA.”

‍Teleradiology has become a routine part of medical imaging workflows, especially in hospitals, outpatient centers, and rural healthcare systems. It's widely used for after-hours reads, subspecialty consults, and overflow coverage—making it a staple in modern radiology operations. As of 2024, the global teleradiology market is valued at approximately $15.6 billion, with projections forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% through 2030. In the U.S. alone, the market is expected to grow from $853 million in 2022 to over $2.09 billion by 2030.

WhiteStar Communications is empowering societies with trusted, secure, private communications that scale to meet enterprise needs. WhiteStar is based at Research Triangle Park, Durham, NC. It is engaged with enterprises in the finance, health care, legal, infrastructure, and defense sectors. WhiteStar Secure Network Platform (SNP) and HyperSpace™ are WhiteStar’s flagship offerings. Learn more at www.whitestar.io or e-mail info@whitestar.io.

