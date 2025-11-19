Shae Regan to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shae Regan, a wellness guide and creator of natural healing methodologies, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she shares insights on how simple, effective healing practices can transform mindset, clarity, and overall well-being.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing influential women from all walks of life, highlighting the lessons and experiences that shaped their path to impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features powerful stories that can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Regan explores how aligning Mindset, Spirit, and Body creates the foundation for sustainable health and purpose-driven living. She breaks down how natural remedies, emotional clarity, and positive perspective can help individuals shift from limitation to possibility.Viewers will walk away with practical advice on embracing purpose, reframing adversity, and choosing a mindset that supports growth, joy, and resilience.“You get to choose how you experience life’s challenges — that choice is where healing begins,” said Regan.Shae’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/shae-regan

