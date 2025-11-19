Governor Shapiro Secures Key Budget Investments to Continue Driving Economic Growth Across Pennsylvania

In his 2025-26 state budget , Governor Josh Shapiro secured $20 million to continue his Main Street Matters program, $20 million for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance program, and $50 million to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to host millions of visitors in 2026.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation — and the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to Moody’s.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger highlighted the significant wins for Pennsylvania’s economy and tourism industry in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 state budget .

“Governor Shapiro stood up for Pennsylvanians and stayed at the negotiating table to secure a budget that delivers by continuing to invest in the people and places that drive our economy — our small businesses, our Main Streets, and our growing industries,” said Secretary Siger. “Couple that with support of the once-in-a-generation tourism opportunities coming in 2026, and we’re putting Pennsylvania in the international spotlight and creating opportunities in every corner of our Commonwealth.”

Growing PA’s Tourism Industry and Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

$50 million to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions of visitors for America250 and other major events — including $10 million to support the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth.

The semiquincentennial commemoration will include elaborate, exciting celebrations the week of July 4th, world-class sporting events throughout the year, and major milestone anniversaries in Pennsylvania’s cities, towns, museums, and monuments.

The City of Philadelphia will host the NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and other high-profile events in 2026. Pittsburgh, home to the six-time Super Bowl champion Steelers, will be the host city for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Main Street Matters

$20 million for the Main Street Matters program to continue strengthening commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania communities and supporting revitalization in towns and cities across the Commonwealth.

The economic strength of our towns and cities is directly tied to the success of small businesses and our Main Streets. That’s why investing in our Main Streets is a priority of the Shapiro Administration.

Supporting Small Businesses

$20 million for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance program to continue providing access to capital for minority-owned small businesses — a key driver of job creation and local economic growth.

When small businesses succeed, they create new opportunities for Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth. The Shapiro Administration is committed to breaking down barriers to progress and making sure small businesses have the support they need to achieve their dreams and grow our economy.

Building Shovel-Ready Sites

Continue deploying $500 million in site development funding to strengthen Pennsylvania’s inventory of pad-ready sites.

The Shapiro Administration will continue pushing out $500 million in site development funding secured in the 2024-25 budget to attract major companies, create jobs, and grow the economy. Already, the Administration has granted more than $113 million to create shovel-ready sites across the Commonwealth ― including sites that are being turned into major job-creating projects like in Bedford and in Mayfield .

Pennsylvania is on the Rise

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership , Pennsylvania’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation — and the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to Moody’s.

, Pennsylvania’s economy remains — and the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to Moody’s. Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine has named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation. The Commonwealth is 11th in the 2025 Business Climate Rankings, up seven spots from last year.

Growing Pennsylvania’s Economy

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting nearly $31.6 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 16,700 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth. That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to spur the economy in the Governor’s 2025-26 budget and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #