Staci Crowder Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Transforming Lives Through Faith and Recovery

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staci Crowder, founder of Courage to Change, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, resilience, and a heart for community have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Crowder explores the importance of creating change one person at a time, and breaks down how her Christ-centered program at Courage to Change supports recovering addicts in rebuilding their lives.“We do recover, and God is not a respecter of persons; what He will do for one, He will do for others,” said Crowder.Staci’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/staci-crowder

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.