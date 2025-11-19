.cv is the domain extension for professionals

The lottery offers 100,000 UK professionals a free personal domain in a 24‑hour window, first‑come, first‑served.

Every professional should own their name online. A .cv domain delivers a clean, self‑owned identity, connects to modern tools, and boosts visibility on ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, and Claude.” — Alex Garnepudi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OlaCV , the global operator of the .cv domain registry has announced the launch of the “CV Lottery,” a 24 hour national event that will allow 100,000 UK residents to secure a personal .cv domain name at no cost. This initiative is being launched in partnership with hello.cv, an AI powered professional identity platform affiliated with the .cv registry.The flash window opens 12:00 am GMT, Saturday 22 November 2025 and closes 11:59 pm GMT, Saturday 22 November 2025. During the CV Lottery, any UK resident can visit https://hello.cv and claim a personal domain in the “firstnamelastname.cv” format for free, for example, lionelmessi.cv . The event is designed as a digital land rush that gives individuals a chance to lock in their name before it is taken by someone else.Alex Garnepudi, Vice President of the .cv registry, describes the event as a step forward in personal digital identity.“Every professional should own their name on the internet. And not rely on platforms that may never show their profile when it matters. A .cv domain gives people a clean identity they control, and helps them rank high on search engines. The CV Lottery lets the public secure their name now, while the window is open.”The registry expects high traffic during the 24 hour drop and therefore scheduled on a Saturday. Previous similar drop events have seen thousands of domains claimed within minutes, driven by social sharing and competitive name searches. Early adopters often post their new domains online, which signals that names are being taken fast and pushes more people to join before the window closes.The surge in interest comes at a time when AI is reshaping how people are discovered, shortlisted, and evaluated. As search engines and AI systems increasingly rely on structured personal profiles, owning a personal domain is becoming more important for professionals, students, freelancers, and creators.All free personal domains claimed during the CV Lottery come with a ready profile page powered by hello.cv. Users can create a public or private CV, build portfolios, generate tailored CV versions, and use built-in AI tools to prepare job applications, grant proposals, and other forms.OlaCV notes that this is a limited activation and once the 100,000 free domains are claimed, the offer ends..cv is the fastest‑growing domain extension for professionals, available via hello.cv and 31 global registrars, including Namecheap, Dynadot, Spaceship, Marcaria, NameSilo, Porkbun, 101domain, and more. Drawing a parallel to the success of .ai from Anguilla, the .cv domain originates from Cabo Verde and is now being globalized for personal identity. OlaCV, the operator of the .cv registry is expanding access so professionals worldwide can secure a clean, searchable domain anchored to their name.Event DetailsName: CV LotteryDate: Saturday, 22nd November , 2025Website: https://hello.cv Offer: First 100,000 personal .cv domains free for UK residentsAbout OlaCVOlaCV is the global operator of the .cv, the domain extension designed to decentralize and showcase professional identity on the internet. It partners with platforms such as governments, colleges, job boards and domain registrars to ensure every human gets a .cvAbout Hello.CVHello.cv is an AI powered professional platform , offering profiles, themes, CV tools, AI agents, and a Chrome extension that allows users to take their .cv identity anywhere online. Hello.cv is an affiliate partner of OlaCV.

