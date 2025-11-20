Ayus Medical Group Launches Documentary on CBS Showcasing their Advances in Medical Relief to Address the Hidden Burdens of Modern Life

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayus Medical Group has announced a major push to integrate medical relief into mainstream healthcare – a shift aimed at tackling the hidden burdens of modern life that affect billions worldwide.Despite unprecedented medical progress, more than one billion people suffer from chronic or autoimmune disorders, while millions more struggle with persistent fatigue, pain and inflammation without clear diagnosis. Increasing evidence links these symptoms to cumulative stressors such as environmental toxins, poor nutrition, lack of sleep and chronic stress.“Healthcare today excels at treating acute disease but falls short when it comes to the systemic burdens of modern living,” says Lars Honegger, Co-Founder at Ayus Medical Group. “Our work is focused on building the frameworks and therapies that allow the body not just to survive, but to recover balance.”At the core of Ayus’ approach is Inuspheresis, an advanced blood-filtration procedure that removes harmful substances including heavy metals, pesticides, microplastics, lipids, and inflammatory markers. The method is now being trained and integrated into clinical practice in over 30 countries, often complemented by supporting therapies that help the body detoxify and stabilize.Ayus emphasizes that this is not an alternative to modern medicine, but a necessary extension: moving care from suppressing symptoms to removing root burdens. Alongside Inuspheresis, the group advances new diagnostics capable of detecting hidden stressors such as toxin accumulation and Fibrinaloid Microclot Complexes, providing biological explanations for previously “unexplained” symptoms.“Our mission is clear,” adds Fabienne Wyss, CEO of the Group. “Relief must become a recognized part of healthcare – systematic, clinically grounded, and globally accessible. The future of medicine is not only about extending life but helping people live better.”About Ayus Medical Group:Ayus is a collective originating in Switzerland that is advancing a new foundation of care: medical relief. Through advanced diagnostics, innovative therapies such as Inuspheresis, and global physician networks, Ayus enables healthcare systems to address the hidden burdens of modern life. Active in over 30 countries, Ayus works at the intersection of science, medicine, and technology to create access to relief worldwide.

