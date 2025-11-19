Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,588 in the last 365 days.

Angela Brannen to Appear on Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Brannen, RN, FNP-C, and founder of FAB Face And Body, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion, expertise, and a commitment to empowering clients to embrace their inner beauty have shaped her journey.

Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.

In her episode, Brannen explores the power of combining confidence-boosting treatments with authentic client care, and breaks down how personalized beauty plans can transform lives.

“True beauty starts with self-love, our job is to help you see what’s already there,” said Brannen.

Angela’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/angela-brannen.

Angela Brannen
Women in Power
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Angela Brannen to Appear on Women in Power TV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more