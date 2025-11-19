Angela Brannen to Appear on Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Brannen, RN, FNP-C, and founder of FAB Face And Body, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion, expertise, and a commitment to empowering clients to embrace their inner beauty have shaped her journey.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Brannen explores the power of combining confidence-boosting treatments with authentic client care, and breaks down how personalized beauty plans can transform lives.“True beauty starts with self-love, our job is to help you see what’s already there,” said Brannen.Angela’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/angela-brannen

