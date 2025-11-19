Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Size Expected to Reach $1,740 Million by 2026

Aircraft Cabin Lighting market was valued at $1,167.50 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,740.00 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aircraft cabin lighting market has registered high growth over the past few years. This is attributed to surge in air passenger traffic and rise in investment made by government and airline companies to acquire new aircrafts. In addition, increase in orders for new aircrafts from developing economies such as India and China, and rise in production of aircrafts across developed countries such as the U.S. and the UK, has also led to increase in demand for aircraft cabin lighting market. In addition, increase in transportation of large goods and mails by means of aircraft has increased significantly owing to benefits such as it saves time to transport goods from one place to another and delivers the goods to the individuals without any damage. This factor is anticipated to increase the demand for cargo aircrafts and is expected to boost the demand for the aircraft cabin lighting market and is projected to drive the growth of the market.Aircraft cabin refers to the part of the aircraft in which passengers travel. In recent years, different technological developments have been witnessed in the airlines industry. In addition, advanced aircraft cabin lighting systems help in saving the fuel consumption of the aircraft. In addition, these lights increase the attractiveness of the aircraft.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2134 The increase in number of passengers, high demand for retro fit traditional light, and new aircraft demand are the factors that drive the global market growth. Rising demand for repair and overhaul services for aircraft lighting is positively affecting the aircraft cabin lighting market. However, lack of profitable airlines in emerging economies is estimated to restrain the market growth. In addition, alternative modes of transport and airline order backlogs are hampering the aircraft cabin lighting market growth.Based on type, the aircraft cabin lighting market is segmented into emergency lighting and ordinance signs, lavatory lights, reading & dome lights, specialty lighting, and wash lighting. Emergency lightings and ordinance signs are used to indicate the safety procedures and protocols during critical situations. Lavatory lights are used in commercial aircrafts to inform about the availability of lavatory. Reading & dome lights provide optimal reading conditions in high-ceiling cabins. Specialty lighting is used in aircraft cabin areas such as galley and lavatories. Wash lighting makes it easier for travelers to sleep, give the airplane a restaurant feel during meal time, and decreases jet lag.Based on fit, the aircraft cabin lighting market is bifurcated into line-fit and retro fit. The line-fit refers to the items that are installed on the production line by the manufacturer. It means airline operator gets the customized airplane with the installation of all the systems in demand, without the need to perform any additional work after delivery. The retro fit refers to the aftermarket demand for aircraft lighting and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) services. In addition, it has many advantages such as saving on capital expenditure while benefiting from new technologies, optimization of existing aircraft components, adaptation of the aircraft for new or changed components or technologies, increase in component number and cycle time, guaranteed spare parts availability, and thus, reduces maintenance costs & increases reliability.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/40553b11814f4f905252e35944a9bc70 Based on aircraft, the aircraft cabin lighting market size is categorized into commercial, military, and other aircrafts. In commercial aircrafts, civil airliners are used to transport passengers and air cargo. Such aircrafts are most often operated by airlines. In addition, military aircrafts include transport or cargo aircrafts used to airlift troops, weapons, and other military equipment to support military operations. Transport aircraft can be used for both strategic and tactical missions, and are often diverted to civil emergency relief missions. Other aircrafts include chartered aircrafts that are rented by an individual for his personal use instead of purchasing a ticket through a traditional airline.Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has emerged as a global leader in the aircraft cabin lighting market, owing to growth in demand for new aircraft to cater to the increase in air passenger traffic and rise in investment made by airline companies to enhance the experience of the passenger and to reduce fuel consumption by implementing energy saving lightings in aircraft cabin. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for aircraft cabin lighting market across the North America and is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market from 2019 to 2026.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2134 Key Findings of the Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market:The Asia-Pacific aircraft cabin lighting market is predicted to account for a share of over 25.95% by 2026.The wash lighting segment is expected to dominate the market, garnering a aircraft cabin lighting market share of 25.81% during the projected period.The retro fit segment is projected to hold a share of over 54.41% by 2026.The commercial aviation segment is estimated to account for 49.07% of the share by 2026.The Europe aircraft cabin lighting market is predicted to hold a share of over 32.16% by 2026.The market players have adopted collaboration, partnership, product launch, joint venture, agreement and acquisition as their key strategies to gain competitive advantage in this market. The key players operating in the aircraft cabin lighting industry include Astronics Corporation, Cobham PLC., and Devore Aviation Corporation of America, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG., Geltronix Aviation Light, Luminator Technology Group, Safran, STG Aerospace, Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc., and United Technologies Corporation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.