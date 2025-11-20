The ASSISTments Foundation Appoints New Board Members to Accelerate National Impact in Math Education

ASSISTments - Evidence-Based K-12 Math Practice and Assessment Platform

New board leaders bring national expertise to help ASSISTments scale its evidence-based math platform and strengthen impact in schools and districts nationwide.

We’re honored to add leaders of this caliber, whose expertise in scaling effective education solutions will guide us as we grow from teacher-level use to system-wide impact.” — Britt Neuhaus, Co-Executive Director, The ASSISTments Foundation

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ASSISTments Foundation (TAF), a non-profit dedicated to scaling the reach and impact of ASSISTments, an evidence-based K-12 math practice and assessment platform, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. The new members join an existing board of five members, complementing their expertise with an increased focus on national scale, impact, and sustainability in the K-12 market. These leadership additions come at a pivotal moment for the organization as it sees growing demand for its evidence-based tool.“I am honored to expand our board with leaders of this caliber at this pivotal moment in our organization’s growth,” said Britt Neuhaus, Co-Executive Director, The ASSISTments Foundation. “They collectively bring deep expertise in bringing effective programs and products to market, something we are actively focused on as we expand from teacher to school system-level adoptions."New Board MembersAngela Bahng, Senior Program Officer, Gates FoundationAngela brings a wealth of experience in educational equity and data-driven learning. She has served as Director of Assessment at Curriculum Associates and taught at both high school and community college levels, giving her a unique perspective on classroom practice and system-wide impact.Jared Joiner, Founder, JOINERSJared is the founder of JOINERS, a civic connection studio, and brings extensive experience bridging research, product, and school leadership in K–12 education. He previously worked at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, served in district leadership in San Francisco and Boston, and taught in Washington, DC.Michelle Odemwingie, CEO, Achievement NetworkA former math teacher and education leader, Michelle has spent decades scaling effective instructional initiatives and leading equity-driven efforts, including ANet’s innovations in formative assessments. She brings expertise in turning research into actionable classroom practice.Advisory AppointmentDoug Jaffe, Advisor to the BoardDoug co-founded the Coherence Fund and advises philanthropies, non-profits, and education startups on strategies to improve K–12 learning outcomes. He previously served as a Senior Fellow at the Gates Foundation and held leadership roles at the New York City Department of Education and New York State Regents Research Fund.The new members join a distinguished Board of Directors whose expertise spans education research, school leadership, AI, human resources, and a long-standing connection to Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Meet our full board here. “The ASSISTments Foundation has always been driven by research and evidence, not just ideas,” said Dr. Neil Heffernan, TAF Co-Founder and President of the Board. “As we grow, our focus remains on creating proven approaches that help teachers improve instruction and support student learning. The expertise and guidance of our new board members will be invaluable in ensuring that schools and districts nationwide can rely on ASSISTments to deliver results.”“I am honored to join the board of The ASSISTments Foundation at this exciting time,” said Michelle Odemwingie, CEO, Achievement Network. “The organization’s commitment to using evidence-based tools to support student learning is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing my experience to help achieve its goals.”These board appointments reinforce TAF’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality math learning and supporting teachers in providing instruction grounded in research.About The ASSISTments FoundationThe ASSISTments Foundation (TAF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving math learning for all students through evidence-based innovation. Founded in 2019, TAF partners with educators, researchers, and schools to design and deliver tools that make math instruction more effective, engaging, and impactful. In collaboration with Worcester Polytechnic Institute, TAF conducts cutting-edge research in the learning sciences to continually enhance the ASSISTments platform. Today, ASSISTments helps teachers across the country give students the feedback and support they need to build confidence and succeed in mathematics. Learn more at www.assistments.org

