Philadelphia Restaurants and Chefs Selected for Prestigious MICHELIN Guide, Boosting International Acclaim As Pennsylvania Prepares to Take Center Stage in 2026

Philadelphia’s first-ever inclusion in the MICHELIN Guide is a major milestone for the city’s rich culinary history and a renewed opportunity for tourism and small businesses.

In 2026, the City of Philadelphia will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and will also host the NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and more high-profile events.

Recognizing the importance of the tourism industry to Pennsylvania’s economy, Governor Josh Shapiro secured $50 million in his 2025-26 budgetto ensure the Commonwealth is ready to host millions of visitors in 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – For the first time in its history, Philadelphia is included in the MICHELIN Guide — a major culinary milestone as millions of people plan to visit the city and the Commonwealth next year for sporting events and America’s 250th birthday celebrations. Philadelphia, which recently hosted this year’s 2025 MICHELIN Guide Northeast Cities edition announcement ceremony, received 3 coveted MICHELIN Stars and 21 other MICHELIN Guide recommendations for its restaurants.

Governor Shapiro worked with the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) to bring the MICHELIN Star to Philadelphia. Over the past two years, the Shapiro Administration has awarded nearly $2 million to the CVB to help promote Philly and bring more tourism to this great region. The Governor also recently hosted Chef Marc Vetri, founder of Philadelphia’s critically acclaimed Vetri Cucina, and culinary students at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence to highlight Philadelphia’s restaurants and make delicious pasta. Watch here.

On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget invests $50 million to ensure the Commonwealth is ready to host millions of visitors next year, including $10 million to support the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight next year with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― including the NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup, and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, the PGA Championship in Delaware County, and the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

“This long-overdue recognition from the MICHELIN Guide celebrates the amazing restaurants, chefs, and industry professionals that help make Philadelphia one of the best cities in the world for foodies,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Tourism Anne Ryan. “This esteemed recognition will entice even more people from around the world to visit Philadelphia and the Commonwealth along with the numerous world-class events we’re hosting here in 2026. Governor Shapiro is making strategic investments in our tourism industry to show Pennsylvanians and visitors alike why we’re The Great American Getaway.”

Governor Shapiro is committed to boosting the tourism industry to create good jobs, strengthen businesses, and attract people to call Pennsylvania home — and his Administration has committed significant resources and support to growing the industry and investing in the Commonwealth since taking office.

Restaurants and the food service industry are an important economic engine in the Commonwealth. According to a 2025 study from the National Restaurant Association, the industry’s total economic impact in Pennsylvania this year is projected to be $88.7 billion ― supporting 674,632 jobs with $29.7 billion in total labor income. The report also estimates that every dollar spent in Commonwealth restaurants in 2025 will contribute $1.83 to our economy.

Tourism is a key priority in Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy. Last year, the tourism industry generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported 514,261 jobs, contributed $5 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors.

