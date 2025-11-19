Juicernet Launches TikiCup, A Pineapple Corer That Turns Fresh Pineapples Cups into High-Margins for FSE Dealers

The TikiCup making fresh pineapple cups at a resort for pineapple cocktails, and pineapple ice cream floats. The TikiCup being used to create Pineapple cups at a restaurant so they can serve Pineapple Whips and Pineapple Mocktails The TikiCup being used at an ice cream parlor to make pineapple cups for ice cream floats, and pineapple whips

New TikiCup commercial corer turns whole pineapples into real drink cups in seconds, helping dealers protect up to 30% margins and operators boost sales.

Our dealers want two things: margin and motion. TikiCup delivers both, turning a 60-second demo into higher checks and more orders without extra labor.” — Bonnie Mulligan, Owner of Juicernet

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juicernet today introduced the Pineapple TikiCup, a commercial pineapple corer that transforms whole fruit into ready-to-fill drink cups in seconds. Built for busy bars, resorts, restaurants, and theme parks, TikiCup gives food service equipment (FSE) dealers a margin-friendly, low-lift product that’s easy to demo, easy to sell, and fast for operators to adopt.

TikiCup the pineapple cup corer is simple by design. It cores the fruit cleanly, keeps the shell intact, and hands staff a real pineapple cup—uniform, photo-worthy, and ready for cocktails, mocktails, smoothies, frozen treats, or desserts. For dealers, it’s an immediate conversation starter that opens a new revenue stream with strong demand and short sales cycles. For operators, it’s the rare upgrade that raises check averages without slowing the line.

Why dealers win

High dealer margins. Each TikiCup unit sale can yield up to 30% profit margin for dealers, supported by a clear use case and strong pull-through on the operator side. That translates to a reliable, margin-protecting SKU in a category where differentiation matters.

Fast sales cycle. One quick demo tells the story. The spectacle is built in: a whole pineapple becomes a tropical drink cup in seconds. No complex installation, no lengthy training, and no babysitting after the sale. Fewer friction points mean more “yes” moments and faster POs.

Repeat revenue. Every pineapple cup that leaves a bar or pool deck sells the next one. Operators reorder fruit, accessories, and related supplies as demand grows. Dealers stay in the loop with ongoing conversations and repeat business opportunities.

Plug-and-play positioning. Clear fits make outreach simple—resorts, beach and pool bars, restaurants, clubs, event venues, theme and water parks, cruise and hospitality, and any high-volume beverage program. If a venue wants a signature drink that photographs well and moves fast, TikiCup fits.

Why operators say “yes” (so dealers close faster)

Show-stopping presentation. Real pineapple cups turn heads and get phones out. The instant spectacle drives impulse orders and lifts revenue across the board, because the product markets itself from the moment the first cup leaves the bar.

Dual-purpose value. The machine delivers fresh pineapple flesh for recipes and a sturdy hollow shell for cocktails, mocktails, smoothies, and ice-cream floats. Operators maximize the ROI of each fruit while adding a premium presentation their guests can’t ignore.

Speed and consistency. TikiCup cores a pineapple in seconds and produces a clean, uniform cup every time. Staff keep lines moving without extra labor, and operators maintain the pace of service even during peak periods.

“Our dealers want two things: margin and motion,” said Bonnie Mulligan, Owner of Juicernet. “TikiCup delivers both. In a 60-second demo, the story tells itself guests see the pineapple, orders spike, and checks climb without extra labor. Dealers get a product that practically sells itself—and keeps the relationship warm with ongoing orders.”

Use cases dealers can pitch on day one

Resorts & destination venues. Serve signature “welcome” cocktails in real pineapple cups to set the tone the moment guests arrive. The memorable first sip becomes a shareable moment that drives on-property upsells all stay long.

Theme & water parks. Offer high-margin, camera-ready beverages that guests love to post. The visual appeal turns walk-by traffic into lines, boosting per-cap spend without slowing operations.

Beach & pool bars. Drinks are fast to make and impossible to miss across the deck. One pineapple cup on a tray creates instant demand as other guests point, ask, and order.

High-volume restaurants & clubs. Upsell premium presentations without sacrificing speed. Consistent, clean cups keep the line moving while check averages climb.

Events & catering. Deliver a portable “wow” that justifies premium pricing. Pineapple cups elevate bars, buffets, and passed service with a tropical headline guests remember.



What it is

A commercial corer built for daily use. Heavy-duty and staff-friendly, TikiCup is engineered for busy beverage programs that need reliability, simplicity, and speed. Minimal training gets teams productive in minutes.

A presentation engine. One pineapple leaves the bar; the room notices; orders follow. The product earns its keep by turning ordinary drinks into visual anchors that travel across the venue—and across social feeds.



The margin story, in one sentence

TikiCup makes every order an advertisement—so operators sell more and dealers protect margin

Availability, assets, and next steps

Pineapple TikiCup is available now to authorized dealers in the U.S. Juicernet supports dealer outreach with simple onboarding materials—so your team can go from “curious” to “closed” quickly.

Pineapple TikiCup: The Commercial Pineapple Cup Corer for Show-Stopping Drinks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.