Introducing 'Navi': Kiwi Ticketing’s AI Assistant That Empowers Operators with Real-Time Intelligent Pricing Suggestions

New, native tool calculates and provides pricing guidance in real time, enabling operators to strategically balance attendance and maximize yield

Since we started using Kiwi Ticketing in 2024, we’ve seen our cabana sales and overall revenue increase year over year.” — Susan Kruizinga, Director Sales & Marketing at Wild Rivers Waterpark

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiwi Ticketing, a complete waterpark, theme park, and attraction ticketing and operations technology provider, today announced the launch of Navi, its new AI assistant, which is natively integrated into its platform, further extending its suite of revenue management features.

Kiwi Ticketing’s Dynamic Pricing Builder, which already adjusts prices instantly based on a park’s rules for demand, capacity, or timing, is now strengthened by the addition of NAVI, a true AI assistant. This powerful, real-time tool analyzes the unique demand factors at each attraction or location. It instantly identifies dynamic pricing opportunities, helping operators achieve higher revenue through data-informed decisions.

Navi is designed to support human decision-making, not replace it. Unlike “black box” systems that simply dictate a price, Navi provides operators with transparent, real-time intelligent suggestions.

“We believe in full visibility. Navi shows the operator the details and the suggested adjustment,” said Shawn Bowman CEO of Kiwi Ticketing. “The powerful combination of our engine’s analysis of diverse demand factors informed by our lived experiences as former operators, plus the near real-time intelligence of Navi, arms operators with transparent, data-driven insights they can leverage with human ingenuity to solve complex problems and improve profitability.”

This real-time capability empowers operators to effectively manage yield and improve the guest experience. For example, if a 2,000-person group books on a Thursday, the system identifies the spike in occupancy and suggests raising the price for remaining tickets on that day. This data-driven insight helps operators to incentivize new guests to choose a lower-cost day, smoothing out attendance, and preventing overcrowding.

“Since we started using Kiwi Ticketing in 2024, we’ve seen our cabana sales and overall revenue increase year over year,” said Susan Kruizinga, Director Sales & Marketing at Wild Rivers Waterpark. “The platform’s dynamic pricing and capacity management have been instrumental in maximizing revenue—encouraging guests to visit on slower days while optimizing sales on weekends and peak dates. Behind the scenes, one of the most impactful improvements has been an 87% reduction in chargebacks over the past two years. Kiwi Ticketing has truly helped us elevate both our guest experience and our operational efficiency.”

The engine is designed for ultimate flexibility. For operators facing market pressure or political considerations around flat-rate pricing, the entire dynamic engine can be toggled on or off with a couple clicks, without losing the platform's robust reporting capabilities.

Beyond revenue, Kiwi Ticketing provides direct benefits for financial controllers. All dynamic pricing changes are tracked in real time with complete audit trails, feeding into customizable reports built to a controller's specific requirements, providing a single source of truth for revenue.

Kiwi Ticketing was founded by former waterpark operators to increase revenue and growth for businesses using personalized insights and now cutting-edge tech innovation.

Kiwi Ticketing's new predictive assistant, Navi, is available now.

About Kiwi Ticketing

Kiwi Ticketing is the complete theme park and attraction ticketing and operations engine. Preferred by controllers and operators for its cloud-based, easy-to-use yet powerful design, this system is used by water parks, adventure parks, and FECs nationwide. Founded in 2008 by Industry Veteran Shawn Bowman, Kiwi Ticketing unifies all sales (online, POS, groups, passes) with native Dynamic Pricing and enhanced data intelligence to maximize revenue. It dramatically improves efficiency, using automated access control and digital waivers to save up to 65% of check-in time. Parks get a single, profit-based business dashboard via real-time, customizable reporting and seamless integrations.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.