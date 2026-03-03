Frank Impact Company Launches Digital Product Passports (DPPs) for Rat & Boa Ahead of EU 2027 Deadline

A Digital Product Passport for one of Rat and Boa's Product Rat and Boa Supply Chain Dashboard via The Chain platform The Chain by Frank Co. Logo

The women-owned consultancy and its platform, The Chain, have successfully deployed Digital Product Passports across selected Rat & Boa products ahead of 2027

The Chain was built to make sustainability compliance easy. Working with Rat & Boa shows how technology and teamwork drive progress. Their commitment to ethical production made the rollout smooth.” — Frankie Hewitson, Founder of The Frank Impact Company

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Frank Impact Company and its proprietary platform, The Chain, have officially launched Digital Product Passports (DPPs) for Rat & Boa, marking one of the first successful DPP deployments in the fashion industry ahead of the EU’s 2027 deadline. This collaboration showcases how technology and consultancy can come together to simplify compliance, improve traceability, and set a new benchmark for transparency in fashion.

Rat & Boa has been a long-standing client of the Frank Impact Company, working with the consultancy to strengthen its sustainability strategy, policies, and supplier relationships. In early 2025, both teams began preparing for the rollout of Digital Product Passports across Rat & Boa’s product range.

Through a series of strategy meetings, workshops, and data audits, the Frank Impact team worked directly with Rat & Boa’s sustainability manager and production teams to ensure every stage of the process aligned with upcoming EU regulations. Using The Chain platform, all suppliers, products, certifications, and emissions data were structured and verified, ensuring every garment lifecycle could be tracked with accuracy and clarity.

[Preparing for DPP Compliance]

The European Union’s Digital Product Passport regulation requires all textile products sold in the EU to include digital records detailing their environmental footprint, material composition, and production journey. This rule, set for enforcement in 2027, is a central pillar of the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR).

By launching DPPs two years ahead of the requirement, Rat & Boa demonstrates leadership and foresight in preparing the future of sustainable fashion.

Selected Rat & Boa products now feature a unique QR code or link that directs customers to a verified product passport hosted through The Chain platform. These digital pages show the garment’s origin, materials, and certifications, giving customers clear visibility into how each piece is made. Rat & Boa began rolling out DPPs across key styles in their autumn/winter collection and will continue expanding coverage as new collections launch. The rollout began with AW25 products, and all SS26 products will include a Digital Product Passport. The system consolidates material, product journey, audit, and certification data into product-level pages linked via QR codes, supporting readiness for EU implementation from 2027.

[The Role of The Chain Platform]

Our team uploads Rat & Boa’s product information directly into the platform, where AI processes and organises the data automatically. Suppliers simply upload their audit reports and supporting documents, and the system parses the information in the background, structuring it clearly and accurately.

As the data flows through the platform, it connects key insights across certifications, wages, and product carbon metrics to support each Digital Product Passport.

Throughout the process, we remain actively involved. If any red flags, inconsistencies, or potential compliance issues arise, we step in to provide guidance and practical support. We work closely with both Rat & Boa and its suppliers to resolve gaps quickly and strengthen overall compliance.

[From Policy to Proof]

Beyond technology, The Frank Impact Company supported Rat & Boa with end-to-end sustainability consultancy. The team reviewed and strengthened the brand’s core policies, including sourcing, labour and environmental standards, to ensure full alignment with current and upcoming EU requirements. They also carried out an annual sustainability review, setting clear KPIs on living wages, emissions reduction, and responsible sourcing. These metrics now feed directly into The Chain, making future reporting accurate, consistent, and efficient.

[Impact and Results]

Since implementing The Chain, Rat & Boa has streamlined its supply chain management and improved both internal and external reporting.

1. Selected autumn/winter fashion collections now include a verified DPP accessible through QR codes or links.

2. Supplier data is live and traceable, covering wages, materials, and certifications.

3. Factory audits and compliance reports are centralised within The Chain, allowing for easier monitoring and faster response times.

This integration has delivered measurable results. In 2025, Rat & Boa achieved up to 80% visibility of suppliers across tiers 1–3, with 60% verified through certification. The brand also reported stronger supplier engagement and faster data-sharing cycles, improving accountability throughout the supply chain.

Through these DPPs, customers can access verified sustainability data after purchase by scanning the QR code or link on each garment. This provides full visibility into how the product was made, enhancing transparency and strengthening consumer trust.

[Looking Ahead]

Rat & Boa has shown that sustainability is not just a goal but a defining part of its identity. The brand’s commitment to responsible production and transparency has shaped every stage of this project, from data collection to supplier engagement. Their openness to collaboration and constant drive for improvement reflect a genuine desire to create meaningful environmental impact, not just meet regulations.

Moving forward, Rat & Boa will continue expanding DPP coverage across future collections and explore new metrics around circularity, material recovery, and waste reduction. This progress demonstrates how a fashion brand can take ownership of its environmental responsibilities while inspiring others to follow.

As 2027 approaches, Rat & Boa stands as a model of what purposeful sustainability looks like in action. The brand’s leadership proves that with clear values and collaboration, fashion can evolve into a more transparent and accountable industry.

[ About Frank Impact Company ]

Frank Impact Company is a Brighton-based consultancy that helps fashion brands and suppliers develop responsible, ethical, and environmentally compliant strategies. Its services include sustainability strategy development, supply chain mapping, reporting, and training workshops.

[ About The Chain ]

The Chain is a sustainability data platform created and developed by Frank Impact Company. It equips fashion SMEs with tools to track wages, certifications, product data, audits, and CO₂ impacts, while generating DPP-ready outputs.

[ About Rat and Boa ]

Rat & Boa is a British contemporary womenswear brand known for bold silhouettes, statement occasionwear, and globally inspired design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.