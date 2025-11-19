Fluency Ranked Number 237 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

The Digital Advertising OS Earns Spot on the List for the Third Year in a Row, Attributes Growth to Its Ability to Scale Campaign Execution Beyond Manual Limits

‍BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluency, the Digital Advertising Operating System (DAOS) for scaling paid media operations across all major channels, today announced it ranked No. 237 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Many digital advertising organizations are hindered by the realities of manual ad operations, spread across fragmented systems and technologies. According to Fluency’s annual Agency AdOps Benchmark Report, teams spend an average of one work week each month (46 hours) making manual campaign changes–like updating budgets, adjusting target audiences and swapping creative assets–for a single client account. This consumes valuable time and limits their ability to grow. What once worked for agencies at a smaller scale must now account for thousands of ads across multiple channels and hundreds of client accounts, making operational efficiency an essential piece of agency growth.

As the first Digital Advertising Operating System purpose-built for campaign management and execution at scale, Fluency centralizes channels and automates multichannel campaign setup, launch, management and reporting within a single platform. Agencies and brands can run campaigns across search, social and programmatic channels through the company’s digital advertising OS, at a level of scale that would be impossible manually. Fluency combines automation and AI capabilities with best in class training and support to enable clients to streamline every stage of campaigns from launch to ongoing optimization, without sacrificing the personalized human guidance that drives long-term success.

“The demand for scalable, automated digital advertising solutions has grown rapidly over the past few years and this recognition highlights the impact our OS has on agencies and brands, empowering them to save time, optimize performance and rethink their ad operations to drive stronger results,” said Mike Lane, CEO of Fluency. “We’re honored to be included on the list for the third year in a row, which is a testament to both our company’s growth and the success of the clients we serve.”

Advertisers and brands that work with Fluency typically achieve time and resource savings of 90% or more in key workflows compared to traditional manual approaches. Fluency currently powers nearly $3B in annual media spend and 250,000+ monthly campaigns.

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

This is the third time Fluency has appeared on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. The company has also landed on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years. In 2025, Fluency additionally received the AdExchanger Award for Best Account Support and the Marketing Automation Innovation Award in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Fluency

Fluency is the only digital advertising operating system engineered for organizations that run complex digital media portfolios. The first solution to combine purpose-built Robotic Process Automation for Advertising with integrated AI, Fluency addresses critical advertising operations challenges by streamlining resource-intensive tasks associated with digital advertising content generation, execution, management, and optimization. The result is an easily scalable system that has helped category leading agencies and brands achieve transformational time savings, operational efficiency, and profitability. Fluency manages over $2.5B in annual ad spend and routinely ranks #1 for performance and client support on G2. For more information, please visit www.fluency.inc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.