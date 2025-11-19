UNIFI Autism Care Opens Innovative Therapy Center in Indianapolis, IN

UNIFI Autism Care team cutting the ribbon for the Indianapolis autism therapy center opening UNIFI Autism Care Indianapolis autism therapy center

The autism therapy center is the third opening in Indiana in 2025, with the capacity to serve up to 70 patients

UNIFI is making more robust autism care possible in Indianapolis – something that has not yet been available until now.” — Dr. Breanne Hartley, President and Chief Clinical Officer of UNIFI

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNIFI Autism Care opened its third autism care center located at 6161 Hillside Ave in Indianapolis, Indiana, celebrating an official grand opening on November 18th. The 11,396 -square-foot facility - now open and serving families with children ages 18 months to 18 years - underscores UNIFI’s mission to redefine how behavioral therapy is delivered to children with autism.Unlike traditional providers that focus solely on diagnosis-related behaviors, UNIFI takes a whole-child approach — coordinating care across healthcare professionals, psychologists, teachers, therapists and caregivers to support every aspect of a child’s development.“Our new center is more than a building; it’s a commitment to redefining autism care by taking a whole-child approach,” said Dr. Breanne Hartley, PhD, BCBA-D, LBA, President and Chief Clinical Officer of UNIFI Autism Care. “UNIFI is making more robust autism care possible in Indianapolis – something that has not yet been available until now.”The Indianapolis facility offers the following services: Behavior Analysis & Therapy : Individualized, evidence-based interventions to teach essential life skills, reduce challenging behaviors and drive meaningful progress. Life-FIT (Family Interaction Training) : A 12-week, virtual family-mediated program led by a board certified behavior analyst (BCBA) that strengthens family bonds and promotes positive interactions through therapeutic strategies.As part of UNIFI Autism Care’s expanded offerings, the virtual LifeFIT program plays a central role in supporting both children and their caregivers.“LifeFIT supports families by meeting each child and caregiver where they are, delivering real-time, in-home guidance tailored to their unique needs. Our approach strengthens the parent–child relationship by focusing on the whole child and prioritizing positive, meaningful interactions among family members. We provide accessible, evidence-based tools that empower caregivers not only throughout the 12-week program but long after it concludes, ensuring they feel confident and equipped to support their child through any challenges that may arise.” said Tabitha Hays, MA, BCBA, LBA the Life-FIT Program Lead at UNIFI Autism Care. “As LifeFIT continues to broaden its reach throughout Indiana, we remain committed to empowering families with accessible autism support that strengthens connections and builds lasting confidence.”The Indianapolis center has the capacity to serve up to 70 full-time children for therapy and welcomes families into a warm, uplifting environment with an “out of this world” theme - featuring images of rockets, astronauts and planets throughout the space to inspire imagination and confidence.There are several ways families can begin their child's care journey with UNIFI:Families can go to https://unifiautismcare.com/get-started/ , call 888-717-5835 to speak with a Care Navigator, or send an email with their contact information to info@unifi.care. Provider referrals can be faxed to 317-708-4301.For healthcare providers interested in partnering with UNIFI, please click the link to connect with our team: https://unifiautismcare.com/get-started/healthcare-professionals/ Hartley leads a clinician owned and operated multidisciplinary team of nearly 88 individuals including 10 BCBAs, 57 behavior technicians and 11 corporate/support staff. UNIFI recently opened a center in Mishawaka in July, has a location in Evansville, and has plans to further expand its presence into Iowa.UNIFI is currently hiring BCBAs, registered behavior therapists and behavior technicians for all locations. To view open positions and submit a resume, please visit https://unifiautismcare.com/join-the-team/ About UNIFI Autism Care, LLCUNIFI Autism Care is an Indiana-based autism services provider, founded in 2023 by nationally recognized thought leaders in pediatrics and behavior analysis, with a mission to reimagine behavioral therapeutic services for autistic children and their families. Based on a "whole child" model of care, UNIFI partners with child health professionals to support autistic children across a wide range of well-child health and developmental needs. The organization provides personalized therapy that honors children's individuality, builds strengths, fosters resilience, and develops lifelong skills for independent growth. UNIFI currently operates in Evansville, South Bend/Mishawaka, and Bloomington. For more information, visit unifiautismcare.com.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.