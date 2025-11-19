The Greene School Sailing Team Ranks #3 in SAISA, Sets Sights on Junior Olympics

Varsity sailors Drew Lamm and Lillie Kniskern lead the A Division, helping The Greene School secure the first-place victory at the South Points Regatta earlier this month. The team is now ranked #3 in SAISA.

Powered by First-Place Regatta Win, Palm Beach Private School Climbs to #3 in SAISA

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greene School Sailing Team, now in only its second year of competition, has officially established itself as one of the best programs in the region, earning the #3 ranking in the prestigious South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association (SAISA).

This high ranking comes on the heels of a dominant first-place victory at the South Points Regatta in Sarasota on November 1st. Topping a competitive field of 17 teams, The Greene School secured the win with an impressive 11-point lead, signaling their rapid rise in the high school sailing circuit.

The team is now preparing to compete against top sailors from across the country at the USA Junior Olympic Sailing Festival in Jensen Beach, Florida, on December 6th.

"Our #3 ranking in SAISA is a testament to the dedication, skill, and teamwork of these young sailors," said Dr. Clinton Hough, history teacher and head sailing coach at The Greene School. "The South Points win gave us the momentum we needed, and we are now focused on carrying that success forward as we head into the Junior Olympics and the Orange Bowl Regatta."

At the South Points Regatta, The Greene School’s Varsity sailors delivered a masterful performance:

Drew Lamm and Lillie Kniskern led A Division with two race wins and consistent top finishes.

Kaeman Floyd and Julia Palmisicano dominated B Division, closing the day with a thrilling 30-boat-length victory in the final race. The Junior Varsity team also showed the depth of the program by placing 8th overall.

Following the USA Junior Olympic Sailing Festival in Jensen Beach, The Greene School's sailors will compete in the highly anticipated Orange Bowl Regatta in Miami, the largest youth sailing competition in the western hemisphere.

The team’s rapid ascent demonstrates the success of The Greene School's mission: blending academic rigor with experiential learning and leadership development through a challenging and strategic sport.

About The Greene School Sailing Program

The Greene School Sailing Program is open to students in grades 6–12, offering opportunities for beginners and experienced racers alike. Located in Palm Beach County—one of the best places in the country for year-round sailing—the program teaches far more than boat handling. Students develop athleticism and endurance, learn STEM concepts through real-world physics and environmental science, and gain leadership and teamwork skills that translate far beyond the sport.

About The Greene School

The Greene School, located in West Palm Beach, offers an innovative, forward-thinking education for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. With small class sizes and an emphasis on critical thinking, creativity, and character, The Greene School prepares students to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Contact: Coach Dr. Clinton Hough chough@thegreeneschool.com www.thegreeneschool.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.