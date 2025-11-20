Foam Blowing Agents Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Foam Blowing Agents Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Foam Blowing Agents Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of foam blowing agents has progressively enlarged over the past few years. The market, which stood at $1.66 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $1.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including an increased need for polyurethane foam, regulations encouraging energy efficiency, the development of the construction sector, a desire from consumers for less heavy materials, and government campaigns promoting eco-friendly buildings.

Anticipations are high for a significant expansion in the foam blowing agents market in the coming years, with projections suggesting a growth to $2.22 billion by 2029, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) pegged at 6.3%. Factors propelling growth within the forecast period include the escalating demand for products with high energy efficiency, the broadening of cold chain logistics, an emphasis on fire safety within the construction sector, an increase in e-commerce packaging, and rapid urban development in emerging economies. The forecast period also expects to see prominent trends like advancements in blowing agent formulations, the application of closed-cell foam insulation, end-of-life considerations, recycling initiatives, partnerships for research and development, and technological breakthroughs in foam production.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Foam Blowing Agents Market?

The escalating requirement for foam blowing agents in customer appliances is anticipated to drive the foam blowing agent market's expansion in the future. Foam blowing agents are substances that can form cellular structures in various materials that undergo hardening or phase transition processes, such as polymers, plastics, and metals. Their excellent shock absorbing qualities make them particularly useful in refrigerators and other consumer appliances, like air conditioners, water heaters, and other domestic devices. For example, projections from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a leading U.S. Federal Statistical System agency, indicate that by 2050 there will be 5.6 billion air conditioners installed in buildings across the globe, increased from the current 1.6 billion. This implies the sale of 10 new air conditioners every second for the ensuing 30 years. As a result, the increasing demand from the consumer appliances sector is fuelling the foam blowing agents market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Foam Blowing Agents Market?

Major players in the Foam Blowing Agents include:

• Arkema S.A.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Sinochem Group

• Solvay S.A.

• Zeon Corporation Ltd.

• Linde Group

• The Chemours Company

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Foam Blowing Agents Market In The Future?

In an attempt to maintain their market stand in the foam blowing agent industry, prominent firms are entering into strategic collaborations. This is to augment the production of insulation foam blowing agents like hydro-fluoro olefin 1233zd. This particular agent, Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) 1233zd, is a refrigerant that is part of the hydrofluoroolefin chemical family and is otherwise known as trans-1-chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene. As an example, in October 2022, Arkema, a multi-national chemical industry company based in France, teamed up with Chinese technology company Aofan. Together, they aim to enhance supply of Forane 1233ZD, a low-global warming potential blowing agent used for producing polyurethane foam insulation. They also have plans to boost the production of the hydro-fluoro olefin 1233zd insulation foam blowing agent both in China and the US.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Foam Blowing Agents Market Growth

The foam blowing agentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Hydrocarbons (HCs), Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), Other Product Types

2) By Foam Type: Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polypropylene Foam, Polyethylene Foam, Other Foam Types

3) By Application: Building And Construction, Automotive, Bedding And Furniture, Appliances, Packaging, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hydrocarbons (HCs): Pentane, Butane, Isobutane

2) By Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO): HFO-1234yf, HFO-1234ze

3) By Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs): HFC-134a, HFC-152a, HFC-245fa

4) By Other Product Types: Carbon Dioxide (CO₂), Nitrous Oxide (N₂O), Water-Based Blowing Agents

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Foam Blowing Agents Market By 2025?

In 2024, the foam blowing agents market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Its growth projection is also part of the report. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

