President Cyril Ramaphosa: Presidential Business Working Dinner

Programme director, Ms Bongi Kunene,

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola,

Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperation, Mr Parks Tau,

Ms Gloria Serobe, Chairperson of the Industrial Development Corporation,

Ms Lerato Mbele, Moderator of this evening’s session

Business leaders,

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am pleased to be among you this evening. Thank you for honouring our invitation.

Your presence here is highly valued.

We are gathering just three days before the start of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is being held for the first time on African soil.

When we assumed the G20 Presidency, we said that Africa should be central to deliberations of this strategic forum.

This is the context in which we sought this engagement, so that we can share experiences and perspectives on advancing this agenda through trade, commerce and investment.

On Friday, I will be meeting with the African Heads of State and Government who have been invited to the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

At this meeting, I hope to showcase the extent and scope of investment by South African companies in other African countries.

This will be an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of South African companies to the development of our Continent.

We will reiterate our shared responsibility to create conducive and enabling conditions for doing business in each other’s countries.

We acknowledge the work undertaken by the B20 to connect the business community with governments.

Many of you gathered here have made significant contributions to the B20 deliberations during our G20 Presidency.

As South African executives, you have a critical role to play in efforts to drive inclusive growth across our continent and across the globe.

As the most industrialised and diverse economy on the continent, with a vibrant and engaged business community, South Africa is well positioned to enable investment and trade across Africa.

Domestically, we are seeing the green shoots of an emerging economic recovery.

The most recent employment figures are encouraging. We are set to record another primary budget surplus and are on a path to reduce our sovereign debt.

Our country has been taken off the FATF grey list after two years of hard work. And last week, S&P upgraded our country’s sovereign credit rating.

Electricity supply has dramatically improved and we are seeing progress in the turnaround at our ports and railways.

Despite these positive developments, headwinds remain.

In a complex and uncertain global economic environment, we need to strengthen the capacity of our economy to compete, to produce and to trade.

Over many years, South African companies have become innovative and adaptive, skilfully navigating enormous challenges.

These are capabilities that we should draw on as we broaden our horizons and explore new markets for trade and investment on our continent.

The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area will profoundly transform market access for South African goods, services and investments.

It will help to drive regional integration and value chains across borders.

It will expand opportunities for businesses to access a wider African market of about 1.4 billion people, with a combined GDP of 3.4 trillion US dollars.

Grounded in our shared belief that South Africa’s growth and prosperity is intrinsically intertwined with that of the African Continent – and amplified by our common heritage and shared future – we must undertake this work with greater purpose and focus.

As Africa grows and prospers, so South Africa will grow and prosper.

We are therefore calling on South African companies to be part of setting our country and our continent on a new economic trajectory.

This is a task that we need to undertake together, as government and business, as social partners, to look at the opportunities beyond our borders – and to be part of building a better Africa.

Let it be the start of a new chapter in South Africa’s role in the economic development of our continent.

I thank you.

