Industrial Glucose Market Projected to Reach $64.43 Billion with 6.4% CAGR by 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Industrial Glucose Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the industrial glucose market size has experienced robust growth. The market is set to increase from $47.17 billion in 2024 to $50.14 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors propelling this growth during the historic period include expansion in the food and beverage industry, growth of the pharmaceuticals sector, heightened usage in confectionery items, surging demand in biotechnology applications, incorporation in the animal feed industry, and improved sweetening qualities.

The market size of industrial glucose is projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, with an anticipated value of ""$64.44 billion by 2029"" and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The increased growth prediction for the forecast period can be associated with various factors such as the development of high-fructose corn syrup (hfcs), enhanced efficiency in production, the rising appeal of glucose in sports nutrition, broadening usage in personal care products, inclusion in biofuel production process, expansion of glucose syrup in gluten-free products, emphasis on clarity in product labelling and sourcing, and an escalated demand for liquid glucose. Some trending aspects during this forecast period encompass focus on sustainable and eco-conscious production methods, technological breakthroughs in glucose production, innovative glucose production technologies, the emergence of non-GMO and organic glucose products, the application of artificial intelligence in production processes, and cooperation in research and development within the glucose industry.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Industrial Glucose Market?

The industrial glucose market's expansion is anticipated to be driven by the growing need for food and beverages. This industry encapsulates all enterprises involved in processing, packaging, and distributing raw food products, freshly cooked food items, as well as both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Industrial glucose enhances the sweetness of a variety of food and drink products, such as pastries, jellies and sauces, canned food items, beer, and fizzy drinks. For example, a report from Statistics Sweden, a government agency in Sweden, stated in September 2022 that food and beverage sales generated $29.85 billion (SEK 334 billion), demonstrating a growth of 2.9 percent. This increase can be linked to a 2.5 percent surge in sales volume, coupled with a slight 0.4 percent increase in food and beverage prices. Consequently, the escalating demand for food and drinks is propelling the industrial glucose market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Industrial Glucose Market?

Major players in the Industrial Glucose Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Co.

• Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Roquette Freres SA

• Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

• Tereos SCA

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• ACH FOOD Companies Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Industrial Glucose Market In The Future?

A rising trend in the industrial glucose market is product innovation. With the aim to maintain their market presence, leading companies are unveiling novel products in the industrial glucose sector. A prime example is Torani, an American flavor-based firm, which in March 2023, unveiled its unique product – the Torani's Kettle Corn Syrup. This product blends the sweet and salty flavors of glucose, mirroring the taste of fresh popcorn. This syrup also carries subtle tones of hot oil, characteristic of kettle corn, and a cooked Maillard note that lends a distinct browned quality to its sweet, salty, and starchy flavor.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Industrial Glucose Market

The industrial glucosemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Liquid Glucose, Powder Glucose, Other Types

2) By Source: Corn, Wheat, Potato, Other Sources

3) By Grade: Standard Purity, High Purity

4) By Application: Foods And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Animal Feed, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid Glucose: High-Fructose Liquid Glucose, Standard Liquid Glucose

2) By Powder Glucose: Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous

3) By Other Types: Glucose Syrups, Specialty Glucose Products

Global Industrial Glucose Market - Regional Insights

The Industrial Glucose Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region in 2024 and also anticipates it to be the most rapidly growing region in the forecast period. Other regions encompassed in this market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

