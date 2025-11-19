UNITED LATINAS Launches LATINA TRAILBLAZERS Special Edition Magazine

UNITED LATINAS Latina Trailblazers Magazine UNITED LATINAS Logo

Honoring the Voices, Stories & Leadership of Extraordinary Latinas

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNITED LATINAS proudly announces the release of the Latina Trailblazers Special Edition Magazine, created to honor two transformational recognitions: the Top 50 Over 50 Latinas and the Extraordinary Latinas Award Winners. This limited-edition publication celebrates the enduring leadership, profound contributions, and rising influence of Latina leaders who are shaping industry, community, and culture in the U.S. and beyond.At a time when Latinas represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the workforce and economy, yet still remain underrepresented in positions of influence, this Special Edition serves as both a celebration of achievement and a catalyst for visibility, empowerment, and advancement.“Our goal is not only to celebrate these women, but to change the narrative around age, visibility, and what leadership truly looks like,” said Sandra Noemí Torres , Founder & CEO of UNITED LATINAS. “Their impact reminds us that legacy is not defined by when you start, it is defined by how deeply you serve, how boldly you rise, and how many lives are better because you existed. This magazine is a living archive of Latina brilliance, courage, evolution, and contribution.”“Latinas are leading, innovating, and transforming the world in ways that deserve to be seen,” said Ilhiana Rojas Saldana , Co-Founder and President of UNITED LATINAS. “This Special Edition is not just a celebration — it is a testament to the legacy, contribution, and unstoppable influence of Latinas who continue to pave the way.”Our hope is that every reader, no matter their age, title, or background, sees evidence that their story is not done, it is still being written, and it is still worthy.The Latina Trailblazers Special Edition includes:* Spotlights on the Top 50 Over 50 Latinas - Celebrating influential leaders who are redefining leadership, shaping industries, and showing what experience, wisdom, and purpose can build.* Spotlights on the Extraordinary Latinas Award Winners - Recognizing women who uplift their communities, amplify voices, inspire change, and embody the heart and spirit of Latina leadership.* Expert Insights from Latina Innovators & Changemakers - Insight-packed, engaging articles designed to motivate, educate, and equip Latinas at every stage of their journey—offering guidance, perspective, and strategies for personal and professional growth.* Power Resources to Fuel Your Rise - A curated collection of guidance, tools, and actionable next steps to help readers turn inspiration into action, deepen connections, expand their influence, and accelerate their leadership journey.From executives and educators to entrepreneurs, artists, community builders, and innovators, each woman in this edition embodies a powerful narrative of perseverance, authenticity, and leadership rooted in culture and purpose.Why This Special Edition Matters:Latinas are key drivers of economic growth and social innovation in the U.S.:* In 2024, the U.S. Latino GDP reached $4.1 trillion, and Latinos accounted for 30.6% of the nation’s GDP growth since 2019.* U.S. Latinas contributed $1.3 trillion in economic output in 2021, and from 2010-2021 Latina economic growth outpaced non-Hispanic females by 2.7x.* Despite these gains, Latinas continue to face persistent disparities in pay, representation, and visibility.These realities highlight both the extraordinary impact of Latinas and the urgent need for recognition platforms like the UNITED LATINAS Latina Trailblazers Special Edition, which brings their stories, contributions, and leadership into sharper focus.The Special Edition aligns with UNITED LATINAS’ mission to cultivate spaces of empowerment, visibility, and community for Latinas nationwide. With thousands of members and expanding chapters across the country, more than 250 Latina authors and speakers amplified, and hundreds of annual events, UNITED LATINAS continues to be a leading platform for community impact, leadership development, and collective advancement.Through spotlight campaigns, public speaking and leadership programs, professional growth workshops, community events, and national gatherings, UNITED LATINAS ensures that Latinas are seen, heard, and celebrated.The UNITED LATINAS Latina Trailblazers Special Edition 2025 Magazine is available now at: https://www.unitedlatinas.com/magazine About UNITED LATINASUNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering and amplifying the voices of Latinas while fostering meaningful connections to elevate their leadership impact and presence. Through various initiatives, UNITED LATINAS offers comprehensive leadership and professional development programs, facilitates public speaking opportunities, provides mentorship, extends business growth resources for entrepreneurs, facilitates networking, and has a community-building platform. UNITED LATINAS remains steadfast in its mission to create a supportive and inclusive environment enabling Latinas to thrive professionally and personally. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.