Cedarburg Residents Blindsided by 13-Acre Private Ski Lake Proposal Threatening Cedar Creek.

Image Credit: GMToday.com

Grassroots Flyer Campaign Sparks Mass Turnout at Town Hall, Project Sent Back for Review

Cedarburg is a community of small neighborhoods, not estates built on the overuse of public resources.” — Kevin Cahill

TOWN OF CEDARBURG, WI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A proposed 13.2-acre artificial ski lake that quietly advanced through the Town Planning Committee suddenly became the most contentious issue in Cedarburg's recent history after one resident plastered the town with flyers alerting neighbors to the project.Over 100 residents packed the Cedarburg Town Hall on November 5th for a public hearing on the Gauthier family's application to construct what officials described as a "pond" but what petitioners themselves characterize as a water ski lake.Forty residents testified. The turnout was so large that town officials announced they would need to secure a bigger venue for the next meeting.The project would extract more than 35 million gallons from Cedar Creek and local aquifers for private recreation.Most residents had no idea the proposal existed until flyers appeared around town days before the hearing. The Planning Committee had already approved it. But when the community showed up in force, the Town Board sent the application back for additional review."We're talking about 400-600 times the water use of a normal household, pulled from our shared creek and wells, so one family can water ski," said Kevin Cahill, a Cedarburg resident and organizer with the newly formed Save Cedar Creek coalition."Meanwhile, two years ago I was denied permission to build a second garage because it would have encroached on my property line by about two feet."The project, proposed by Michael and Stacey Gauthier, would create a 13.2-acre artificial lake on four combined parcels in Section 10 of the Town of Cedarburg . The lake sits approximately 500 feet from Cedar Creek, a tributary of the Milwaukee River and a defining natural feature of the community.The initial filling will require an estimated 35 million gallons of water. Ongoing maintenance to offset evaporation, seepage, and seasonal loss will demand an additional 17 to 20 million gallons annually. The petitioners have stated their intent to use the lake for water skiing and jet skiing.The Gauthiers will not live on the property during the project and would not comment on their future plans for the estate.Environmental concerns dominated the November 5th hearing. Residents raised questions about aquifer depletion, reduced creek flow during drought periods, fuel contamination from motorized boats, wetland disruption, and the loss of wildlife habitat.Many spoke about their riparian rights and their ability to fish, kayak, and enjoy Cedar Creek as they have for decades.Data from Cedarburg City Engineer Mike Wieser shows that Cedar Creek's flow can range from as high as 140 cubic feet per second during wet periods to as low as 2 cubic feet per second during dry spells.Residents worry that drawing millions of gallons during low-flow periods will leave sections of the creek stagnant or dry, affecting aquatic life and recreational use downstream."This isn't just about one family's backyard," said Suzanne Monroe, a neighboring resident. "Cedar Creek feeds into the Milwaukee River and eventually Lake Michigan. What happens here affects everyone downstream."The Machata family, who live directly adjacent to the proposed site, told neighbors they have already witnessed early site preparation activity. Community members fear the project is advancing before the public review process concludes.At the hearing, the lead engineer representing the Gauthiers openly acknowledged that the project had been "maneuvered in every way possible" to avoid regulatory violations.He suggested the approval process was largely procedural, stating there was a "snowball's chance in hell" the project wouldn't move forward after being sent back to the planning commission for technical review.The legal team for the petitioners offered no compromise on noise mitigation, construction impact to neighbors, or environmental safeguards. Their position was clear. The application met the legal requirements. The project would proceed."Forty people stood up to testify," Cahill said. "Not one concern was acknowledged by the petitioners or their legal team. We were told too bad, we checked all the boxes, and we're doing it anyway."Cedarburg has a long history of protecting its rural character and natural resources. The town's national historic designation reflects a community built by farmers and craftsmen who valued integrity, hard work, and fairness.Cedar Creek itself is central to that identity. Cedar Creek Park, which hosts major community events like Country in the Burg and summer concert series, depends on the health and flow of the waterway."Cedarburg is a community of small neighborhoods, not estates built on the overuse of public resources," Cahill said. "When a project like this consumes 400 times the water of a typical household, it doesn't align with our town's values or our shared sense of responsibility."The application requires multiple approvals, including a certified survey map change, zoning variances, and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources permit under statute 30.19 for constructing an artificial waterbody within 500 feet of navigable water.The DNR permit evaluates whether the project is detrimental to the public interest, causes environmental pollution, or materially injures the riparian rights of property owners along affected waterways.The Town Board referred the matter back to the Plan Commission for further review. A date for the next hearing has not been announced, but officials confirmed a larger venue will be required to accommodate public attendance.Save Cedar Creek, a newly formed community advocacy organization, is coordinating opposition efforts and working with state officials to challenge the project on environmental and transparency grounds.The group's mission is to defend the shared land, air, and water that define Wisconsin, with a specific focus on protecting the Cedar Creek to Lake Michigan corridor.In the nine days following the November 5th hearing, the Save Cedar Creek Facebook page received over 500,000 visits."One person put up flyers and changed everything," Cahill said. "That's what happens when you try to slip a project like this past a community that cares about its water. We showed up. And we're not going anywhere."

