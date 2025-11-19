Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulates Rayno Nel on being crowned the 2025 Strongman Champions League World Champion

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, proudly congratulates Rayno Nel on being crowned the 2025 Strongman Champions League (SCL) World Champion, winning the prestigious title on 16 November 2025.

In a remarkable display of strength and consistency, Rayno successfully defended his 2024 title, securing his place as a two-time SCL World Champion.

Competing before an electrifying home crowd at Hoërskool Duineveld in Upington, Northern Cape, Rayno delivered a performance that will be remembered for years.

Day one saw him set a new Shield Carry World Record, and on day two he shattered the SCL Hercules Hold Record — a powerful reaffirmation of his dominance on the global stage.

This year’s championship also saw commendable performances from international competitors, with Kevin Hazeleger of Holland finishing in second place and Adam Roszkowski of Poland taking third.

South Africa, proudly home to world-class international sporting events, once again demonstrated its ability to host competitions of global calibre.

Minister Gayton McKenzie celebrated Rayno’s extraordinary achievement, stating:

“Rayno Nel didn’t just win — he conquered. He showed the world the strength, grit and heart of the Northern Cape and of South Africa. This is what happens when exceptional talent meets unshakeable discipline. Rayno is a champion who carries the hopes of a community and the pride of a nation. He has etched his name into history, and we salute him.”

A proud moment for Upington. A legacy forged in the Kalahari. A champion for South Africa.

For media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

#GovZAUpdates