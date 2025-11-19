Road Traffic Management Corporation on road closures as South Africa hosts the G20 Summit

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, (JMPD), Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department, (TMPD), Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, (EMPD) and South Africa Police Service (SAPS) advises all residents and commuters to plan their travel in advance due to significant traffic disruptions and road closures scheduled from 18 to 23 November 2025. These measures are necessary as South Africa proudly hosts the G20 Summit, a major international event bringing together global leaders.

Affected Metropolitan Areas

City of Johannesburg

City of Tshwane

City of Ekurhuleni

Affected Routes and Road Networks

Operations will target high-security routes, including major national highways and central urban arteries.

Major National and Regional Routes:

N1 Atterbury / Grasfontein / Delmas / Flying Sauser / Botha / John Voster / Brakfontein / Samrand / Olifantsfontein / New Road / Allandale / Bucculeuch / Winnie Mandela / Rivonia / 14th / Gordon / Maraisburg / N17 / Rand Show

N3 south / N3 north flyover

N12 Elands / Voortrekker / Reading / Comaro / Kliprivier / Xavier / Uncle Charlie / Diepkloof

N14

R21 south and Atlas off – ramp / R21 south and Voortrekker off–ramp

R24 west and N12 west junction

M1 Woodmead / Marlboro / Grayston / Corlett / Athol Oaklands / Glenhove / 11th Avenue / Oxford / St Andrew / Jan Smuts / Empire / Smit / Carr / M2 Crown / Booysens / Xavier / Golden Highway

Major Arterial and Urban Roads:

Sandton

5th Street

Maude Street

Daisy Street

Rivonia Road

Grayston Drive

Kathrine Street

Melrose Arch

Whiteley Road

Melrose Boulevard

Athol Oaklands Road

Rosebank, Westcliff, Parkview

Oxford Road

Glenhove Road

Jan Smuts Avenue

Fourways

Roodepoort

Nasrec

Rand Show Road

Booysens Reserve Road

Nasrec Road

Golden Highway (Nasrec)

Full closures:

Full closure on Grayston Drive will be implemented on Saturday, 22 November 2025 between 04h00 – 10h00

Full closure will be implemented on Golden Highway between Rand Show Road and Soweto Highway from Wednesday the 17th of November 2025

On the 22nd and 23rd Nasrec Road will be closed off to traffic between Rand Show and Shaft 17 Road. There’ll limited access on Nasrec Road from the N17 traffic circle to Shaft 17 Road.

On the 22nd and 23rd the northern portion of Rand Show Road will be closed off between the N1 and Nasrec Road. The southern portion of Nasrec Road will be converted into dual carriage to allow contra traffic flow accommodating residents of Ormonde View.

On the 22nd and 23rd Booysens Reserve Road will be closed between Crownwood Road and with limited access. Intersections leading towards Booysens Reserve; Crownwood and Amethyst / Crownwood and Modulus will be closed off to traffic with limited access.

G20 Social Summit

South Africa will host the G20 Social Summit from 18 to 20 November 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Center in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.

Affected regional routes

1st Road

View Point Road

North Rand Road

Trichardt Road

Northern Road

Important to note: When the convoys are moving, roads will be closed off completely and movement from road users; pedestrians, cyclists and motorists will be limited. Roads will be opened as soon as the convoys move pass the affected routes with approximately 30 minutes to 1 hour delay in some areas.

Operation Schedule and Times:

Date: Saturday, 22 November 2025 and Sunday, 23 November 2025

Time Period: Morning, 07h00 – 10h00 and Evening, 17h00 – 20h00

Action: Rolling Road Closures in the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

Alternative Routes Around Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane

Use M57 as an alternative to the R21 between Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

For east-west travel, use smaller regional roads through Germiston, Kempton Park, or Bedfordview instead of R24/N12.

In the Roodepoort area use Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan De Wet Road, Ontdekkers Road instead of Hendrick Potgieter Road.

Within Fourways, use Main Road, Cedar Road and Witkoppen Road

Within Sandton/Rosebank/Parktown, use side streets parallel to Jan Smuts, Oxford, or Rivonia Road, such as Corlett Drive, Sandton Drive, 11th Avenue,

In southern Johannesburg, Riverlea, Nasrec and Ormonde View, use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road (Fordsburg–Crown Mines) Soweto Highway, N17, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time, and consider alternative routes where possible. These measures are essential to enhance public safety, enforce traffic compliance, and support ongoing traffic law enforcement initiatives, including vehicle inspections and congestion management.

Clear signage, traffic officers, and real-time updates will be provided to guide road users, and access for emergency and essential services will be always prioritised.

Media enquiries:

JMPD Spokesperson – Superintendent Xolani Fihla

Cell: 467 9490

TMPD Spokesperson – Colonel Isaac Mahamba

Cell: 061 998 5138

EMPD Spokesperson – Thabiso Makgato

Cell: 081 803 3204

SAPS Spokesperson – Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi

Cell: 079 136 1023

GTP Spokesperson – Provincial Inspector Obed Sibasa

Cell: 083 293 7989

RTMC Spokesperson – Chief Communication Officer: Simon Zwane

Cell: 082 551 9892



