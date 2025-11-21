Lecturio and DEG Impulse Launch “AidUP Ukraine” to Strengthen Disaster Medicine Preparedness

Lecturio and DEG Impulse expand AidUP Ukraine to boost disaster medicine training for responders and healthcare staff across the country.

LEIPZIG, SACHSEN, GERMANY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lecturio, the global healthcare education company, has announced a major milestone in its AidUP Ukraine initiative, with the official rollout of disaster medicine training for healthcare professionals and emergency responders across Ukraine. The initiative is co-financed by DEG Impulse from public funds of the develoPPP programme run by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).This marks the next phase of a three-year project aiming to reach more than 15,000 healthcare personnel. Since its initial launch in 2024, AidUP Ukraine has focused on strengthening education and training in disaster medicine — spanning pre-hospital emergency care, clinical disaster response, and mental resilience. The program covers the full Continuum of Casualty Care to ensure continuous and coordinated treatment for casualties in crisis settings.AidUP was created by Lecturio in 2023 to equip healthcare professionals and first responders worldwide with evidence-based knowledge and practical skills in disaster medicine. Its mission is to help build resilient medical systems capable of maintaining operational capacity even under extreme conditions.“AidUP Ukraine directly responds to the urgent need for scalable, high-quality disaster medicine education,” said Stefan Wisbauer, Co-CEO at Lecturio. “By reaching thousands of healthcare workers across the country, we aim to contribute to a resilient medical workforce equipped to save lives in times of crisis.”“At DEG Impulse, we are proud to support AidUP Ukraine through the develoPPP programme. Strengthening disaster medicine education is not only a response to urgent humanitarian needs, but also a strategic contribution to the resilience of Ukraine’s healthcare system,” said Daniel Thomann, Director, Support Programmes at DEG Impulse.Over the next three years, AidUP Ukraine will provide free training to physicians, nurses, paramedics, medical students, and volunteers. Alongside disaster medicine, the program places special emphasis on Disaster Mental Health, promoting psychological well-being and resilience in crisis and conflict situations.In collaboration with internationally recognized experts Colonel (ret.) Dr. Rakesh Jetly and Colonel (ret.) Prof. Dr. Eric Vermetten — both of whom have served with the UN, NATO, and WHO — Lecturio has developed practice-oriented modules on Psychological First Aid and Disaster Mental Health. Early evaluations show that 85% of participants rated the training as “highly valuable,” highlighting the practical relevance of approaches such as the Look–Listen–Link method and the ALGEE model.Trainings are delivered through Lecturio’s AI-enhanced learning experience platform, which supports adaptive learning, scenario-based simulations, and certified completion. Content is available in Ukrainian and English, accessible on mobile and desktop — online and offline.Medical universities and hospitals across Ukraine are already adopting the platform, including Kharkiv National Medical University, Ternopil National Medical University, and the Zaporizhzhia Regional Clinical Hospital.“One of our trainers shared how practical and effective the Psychological First Aid course was, and I couldn’t agree more. It’s the kind of training that inspires you to keep learning and to bring others along, too. Our whole team is already planning to integrate it into our ongoing professional development,” said Anna Melnyk, Head of the International Cooperation and Education Office at Zhytomyr Medical Institute.About AidUP and LecturioAidUP is an initiative by Lecturio, a global leader in digital medical education. The program follows an integrative, participatory approach that spans all stages of the Continuum of Casualty Care — from pre-hospital emergency response and clinical management to rehabilitation and mental health support.Based in Leipzig, Germany, Lecturio provides AI-driven learning solutions to medical universities, hospitals, emergency services, and healthcare organizations in over 190 countries. The company’s mission is to make high-quality medical education globally accessible and to promote sustainable skill development in healthcare.About DEG ImpulseDEG Impulse is a 100 % non-profit subsidiary of the German Development Finance Institution DEG - Deutsche Investitions- undEntwicklungsgesellschaft mbH. DEG Impulse promotes the sustainable transition of the private sector in developing and emerging-market countries and supports development policy goals as defined by the Sustainable Development Goals. Via our advisory and promotional programmes we support the transformation process of companies and enable them to implement their projects efficiently and effectively, in order to generate both commercial success and development-policy benefits.

