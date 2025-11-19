Synthetic Viscose Fiber Market Report Latest Trends and Future Opportunities Analysis

Synthetic Viscose Fiber Market, by Application

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Synthetic Viscose Fiber Market by Fiber Type (Regular Viscose and High Wet Modulus Viscose), Product Form (Staple Fiber and Filament Fiber), and Application (Spinning Clothing, Home Textile, Medical Textile, Industrial Textile, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2034."According to the study, the market was valued at $19.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $37.4 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7% during 2025–2034.

Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Impact:-The synthetic viscose fiber market continues to be shaped by broad macroeconomic shifts and geopolitical developments:Economic Moderation:- Global GDP growth decelerated from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2023 (IMF), affecting downstream textiles consumption in apparel, home textiles, and industrial applications.Rising Production Costs:- Fluctuations in wood pulp prices, coupled with energy cost volatility, have elevated manufacturing expenses and influenced pricing strategies across viscose producers.Geopolitical Tensions:- U.S.–China trade tariffs disrupted supply chains, impacting China-led global viscose production.- Environmental regulations in China and Europe caused intermittent production shutdowns, tightening supply and increasing prices.- The Russia–Ukraine conflict pushed energy prices higher in Europe, complicating logistics and raising operating costs.Despite these challenges, demand remains resilient, driven by emerging markets, sustainability-driven product innovation, and expanding applications in medical textiles, hygiene, automotive interiors, and eco-friendly fashion.Market Drivers:- Growing preference for sustainable and cost-effective textiles- Increasing use of viscose across diverse industries including healthcare and automotiveMarket Opportunity:- Advancements in environmentally sustainable viscose technologiesMarket Restraint:- Environmental challenges and dependency on wood pulp-based raw materialsLeading Market Players:- Lenzing AG- Grasim Industries Limited- Sateri- Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.- Yibin Grace Group Co., Ltd.- Asia Pacific Rayon Limited- Envoy Textiles Limited- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.- Formosa Chemical and Fiber Corporation- Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.- Kelheim Fibres GmbH- Ibrahim Fibres Limited Ltd.- Kelheim Fibres GmbH- Ibrahim Fibres LimitedKey Industry Trends:-The synthetic viscose fiber industry is undergoing notable transformation, strongly shaped by environmental responsibility and advanced manufacturing innovations:Shift Toward Sustainable Production:- Closed-loop manufacturing systems and low-impact chemical processes are gaining prominence. Lenzing AG’s Ecovero brand is a leading example, offering FSC-certified sustainable viscose that aligns with global eco-label standards.Alternative Raw Materials:- Increased utilization of recycled cellulose and agricultural waste fibers is reducing dependence on traditional wood pulp.Expanding End-User Applications:- Rising use in medical textiles, hygiene products, automotive interiors, and performance apparel due to the fiber’s breathability, softness, and absorbency.Regional Production Expansion:- Leading manufacturers are increasing capacity in Asia-Pacific to meet rapidly growing demand. For instance, Tangshan Sanyou’s partnership with Circulose (April 2025) enhances its global footprint in sustainable viscose solutions.Recent Key Developments:- April 2025 – Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. joined forces with Circulose to commercialize recycled pulp, strengthening its sustainable portfolio and supporting circular economy objectives.- February 2020 – Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) inaugurated Indonesia’s largest integrated viscose rayon facility in Riau, advancing the country’s textile capabilities and supporting its Industry 4.0 roadmap.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/synthetic-viscose-fiber-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 