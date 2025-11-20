Herbage Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $13.8 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Herbage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Herbage Market Through 2025?

In recent times, a significant surge has been witnessed in the size of the herbage market. The forecast suggests an escalation from $9.34 billion in 2024 to $10.13 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This escalation during the historic period is a reflection of factors such as heightened consumer awareness, changes in cultural and dietary habits, traditional medicinal use, longstanding agricultural procedures, and historical research and development.

Expectations are high for a robust expansion in the herbage market in the coming years, with projected growth reaching ""$13.81 billion by 2029"" and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth surge over the forecast period is largely attributed to regulatory progress, increased demand for herbal supplements, expanded research and development focus, changing consumer tastes, and global economic perspectives. Key trends to watch during this forecast period include product innovations, shifts in culture and culinary preferences, novel product offerings, and an overarching emphasis on environmental sustainability.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Herbage Market?

The expansion of the dairy industry is predicted to spur the growth of the herbage market in the future. The term 'dairy industry' encompasses all milk product processing and production activities carried out in dairy plants or farms. Herbage plays a crucial role in this sector as it offers grazing materials for animals, which in turn, boosts milk output. For instance, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, a government agency in the UK, disclosed in October 2024 that UK dairies had processed approximately 1,143 million litres of milk in August of the same year. Consequently, the increasing growth of the dairy industry is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the herbage market.

Which Players Dominate The Herbage Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Herbage Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Kreamer Feeds Inc.

• Scratch and Peck Feeds

• Country Heritage Feeds

• ForFarmers

• Green Mountain Feeds

• Feedex Companies

• SunOpta

• Ranch-Way Feeds

• MEGAMIX LLC

What Are The Future Trends Of The Herbage Market?

The upswing in product innovation is a key trend shaping the herbage market at present. Major players in this market are creating novel products to maintain their market foothold. Notably, in July 2022, Fyteko, an agri-tech firm based in Belgium, partnered with Cerience, a French agronomist seed manufacturer, to introduce NURSEED HC, a hydroxycinnamic oligomer found in plant cell walls and used on forage seed. This pioneering seed treatment offers a boost for struggling seedlings' emergence, and can contribute to better yield.

Global Herbage Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The herbagemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ingredient: Protein Meals And Cakes, Cereals And Grains, Brans, Additives, Agro-Industrial By-Products

2) By Application: Beef Organic Ruminant, Dairy Organic Ruminant, Calves, Other Applications

3) By End User: Feed, Fodder, Agro-Based, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Protein Meals And Cakes: Soybean Meal, Sunflower Seed Meal, Canola Meal, Cottonseed Meal

2) By Cereals And Grains: Corn, Barley, Wheat, Oats

3) By Brans: Wheat Bran, Rice Bran, Corn Bran, Barley Bran

4) By Additives: Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Probiotics

5) By Agro-Industrial By-Products: Molasses, Distillers Grains, Brewery By-Products, Sugarcane Bagasse

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Herbage Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the herbage market. The Herbage Global Market Report 2025 predicts continued growth for this region. The report assesses the market across several regions, including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

