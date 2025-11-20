Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Market Size Worth $246.31 Bn by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Market Worth?

The other basic inorganic chemical market size has experienced consistent growth in the past years. It is forecasted to increase from a valuation of $191.8 billion in 2024 to $200.9 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The historical growth trajectory of the market can be associated with factors such as industrialization and infrastructure development, expansion in agriculture, demand for water treatment, rising needs in construction and building materials, and the globalization of supply chains.

Expectations are high for substantial growth in the other basic inorganic chemical market in the coming years. The projections suggest that it will expand to $246.31 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Various contributing factors to this expected growth include advancements in renewable energy efforts, e-waste recycling, agricultural technology development, attention towards sustainable water management, and initiatives in infrastructure and construction. Key trends to watch in the forecast period include shifts in global economic patterns, changes in geographic demand, alterations in raw material costs, emphasis on quality and purity, and resilience of the supply chain.

Download a free sample of the other basic inorganic chemical market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9634&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Market?

An increase in the need for inorganic chemicals in the fertilizer sector is projected to stimulate the expansion of the other basic inorganic chemicals market. Fertilizers, either naturally occurring or synthetically produced, carry chemical components that enhance plant growth and productivity. Inorganic fertilizers, being composed of basic inorganic chemicals, deliver the required nutrients to nourish crops and maximize yield. Consequently, an increase in demand for inorganic chemicals in the fertilizer sector will spur the need for other basic inorganic chemicals. For example, Krungsri Research, a financial institution based in Thailand, announced in June 2023 that the need for inorganic fertilizers is anticipated to rise at an annual growth rate of 2.0-3.0% until 2025. As a result, the upsurge in the demand for inorganic chemicals in the fertilizer industry fuels the expansion of the other basic inorganic chemicals market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Market?

Major players in the Other Basic Inorganic Chemical include:

• Akzo Nobel NV

• Evonik Industries AG

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• GFS Chemicals Inc.

• Behn Meyer Holding AG

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Sumitomo Chiba Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• LG Chem Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Industry?

The trend of adopting advanced technology to expand production plants has gained prominence in the other basic inorganic chemical market. Several key players in this market are keen on developing and launching new sulfuric acid plants by leveraging novel technologies to retain their market dominance. Such is the case with Andritz AG, an Austrian technology consortium, that pioneered the establishment of the world's inaugural sulfuric acid plant for Ortigueira mill, owned by Klabin in Brazil, in October 2022. This plant harnesses concentrated foul-smelling vapors and elemental sulfur to produce 150 metric tons of commercial-grade sulfuric acid (>98%) every day. The plant operates on Andritz AG's proprietary A-Recovery+ concept. This idea facilitates pulp mills to capitalize on byproducts from the pulping operation and repurpose them into marketable goods and services. As a constituent of Andritz AG's CircleToZero product array, this plant contributes to the elimination of waste byproducts, the invention of innovative goods with increased added value, and the establishment of a blue-print for manufacturing devoid of emissions or waste.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Market Share?

The other basic inorganic chemicalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Basic Inorganic Chemicals, Alkali Chemicals

2) By Application: Concentrators, Separators, Condensers, Vaporizers, Reactor Vessels, Other Applications

3) By Industry: Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Agriculture, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Basic Inorganic Chemicals: Acids, Salts, Oxides, Carbonates

2) By Alkali Chemicals: Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Hydroxide

View the full other basic inorganic chemical market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/other-basic-inorganic-chemical-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Market?

In 2024, the other basic inorganic chemical market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-warehousing-and-storage-global-market-report

Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethyl-alcohol-and-other-basic-organic-chemical-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Api Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-api-manufacturing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.