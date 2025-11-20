Health Ingredients Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.7% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Health Ingredients Market?

The market size for health ingredients has seen solid growth in the past few years. The market is expected to increase from $114.35 billion in 2024 to $123.35 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historical period include cultural and ethnic health customs, developments in nutritional science, heightened health consciousness among consumers, a surge in demand for functional foods, and shifts in dietary habits.

There is predicted to be a solid expansion in the size of the health ingredients market in the coming years. The anticipated growth to ""$172.61 billion by 2029"", with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%, primarily stems from an increase in health awareness, the needs of the aging population, changes in consumer lifestyles, growth of the functional foods market, and responses to global health crises. Notable market trends in the forecast period include the proliferation of ingredients geared towards beauty enhancement, further development of sports nutrition ingredients, the integration of antioxidant-rich ingredients, recourse to ancient and traditional ingredients, and investigation of sustainable sources.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Health Ingredients Market?

The rise in heart-related illnesses and obesity issues is projected to boost the health ingredient sector's expansion. Heart disorders are linked to problems with the heart and blood vessels, while diseases related to obesity stem from having a body mass index greater than 30. The integration of healthful ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids into diets can assist in preventing or treating heart disorders by altering the production of bodily substances that contribute to these conditions. As per the March 2022 World Obesity Atlas report, the global population of obese individuals (Class I, II, and III) with ≥30kg/m2 is predicted to surge to 892 million by 2025. Additionally, data released by the New York government in December 2022 shows that heart disease accounts for approximately 697,000 deaths per year in the United States, or 1 in 5 deaths, with around 805,000 Americans suffering a heart attack each year, including 605,000 first-time heart attacks and 200,000 subsequent ones. As a result, the rapid increase in heart illnesses and obesity issues is propelling the health ingredient market's advancement.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Health Ingredients Market?

Major players in the Health Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Co.

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• Associated British Foods plc

• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

• Kerry Group plc

• Koninklijke DSM NV

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Health Ingredients Industry?

One remarkable trend in the health ingredient market is the focus on product innovation. To maintain their competitive edge, prominent companies in the sector have been creating inventive products. Take, for instance, Youtheory, a US-based company specializing in health, wellness, and fitness items, which introduced a new range of liquid nutrient packets and capsules in August 2022. Items such as K2D3, B12B6, and Ashwagandha were included in this line-up. The easy-to-consume capsules and ready-to-drink sachets provide daily assistance in promoting mental and physical well-being. The B12B6 liquid mix combined with supplementary tablets offer an easy-to-transport solution to enhance brain health and vitality, perfect for a busy lifestyle. The Youtheory Ashwagandha liquid and pill formula utilizes the KSM-66 organic full-spectrum extract, the most widely clinically validated Ashwagandha in the market. Moreover, the Youtheory K2D3 helps the body use calcium efficiently, a crucial component in several metabolic processes. Also, both K2 and D3 mutually aid in enhancing bone development and heart health.

What Segments Are Covered In The Health Ingredients Market Report?

The health ingredientsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotic Starter Cultures, Prebiotics, Plant And Fruit Extracts, Enzymes, Nutritional Lipids, Functional Carbohydrates, Proteins

2) By Source: Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Microbial-Based., Other Sources

3) By Function: Weight Management, Immunity Enhancement, Gut Health Management, Joint Health Management, Heart Or Cardiovascular Health Management, Eye Health Management, Brain Health Management, Other Functions

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Retail Store, Online Sales

5) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamins: Water-Soluble Vitamins, Fat-Soluble Vitamins

2) By Minerals: Macro Minerals, Trace Minerals

3) By Probiotic Starter Cultures: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Other Probiotic Strains

4) By Prebiotics: Inulin, Oligofructose, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS)

5) By Plant And Fruit Extracts: Herbal Extracts, Fruit Powders, Antioxidant Extracts

6) By Enzymes: Digestive Enzymes, Metabolic Enzymes, Industrial Enzymes

7) By Nutritional Lipids: Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Phospholipids, Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

8) By Functional Carbohydrates: Resistant Starch, Fibers, Sugar Alcohols

9) By Proteins: Whey Protein, Plant-Based Proteins, Casein Protein

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Health Ingredients Market?

For the year detailed in the Health Ingredients Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in the health ingredients market. In the projected growth, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the most rapid expansion. The report encompasses a comprehensive regional analysis, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

