Science, Technology and Innovation hosts annual Science Forum South Africa, 24 to 28 Nov

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), in partnership with the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa and key continental and global stakeholders, invites members of the media to attend the annual Science Forum South Africa (SFSA) event. This year is particularly significant as Africa's foremost platform on science, technology and innovation (STI) celebrates 10 years of insightful dialogue.

Taking place from the 24 to 28 November 2025 at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research International Convention Centre in Pretoria, the SFSA will take place under the theme "Igniting conversations about science".

More than 3 000 in-person participants are expected to attend, including scientists, policymakers, youth innovators, entrepreneurs, international delegates and civil society representatives – with global reach through live streaming and digital platforms.

Over the past decade SFSA 2025 has evolved to become more than just conference – it's a dynamic platform where the visionaries shaping the future of African-led science for sustainable development, equity and global cooperation converge.

The forum will showcase high-level dialogues on science diplomacy, inclusive innovation and STI financing. There are seven thematic tracks, including disruptive technologies, science journalism, entrepreneurship and innovation, and research capacity-building under the AU's STI Strategy for Africa 2034.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande will officially open this year's event on 25 November. The opening plenary will include a high-level panel discussing science at the centre of society, government and industry. The winners of the South African Tech Challenge and the African Planet Prize will also be announced.

More than 20 side events will take place from 24 to 25 November covering topics such as science diplomacy, Africa-Europe science collaboration, aligning innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems, and circular innovation. To see the full list and to register, click here .

On 26 November, the National Advisory Council on Innovation will host a dinner with some of the most distinguished voices in the field of innovation and development, including globally renowned innovation economists and policy advisors such as Prof. Bengt-Åke Lundvall (Denmark), Prof. Giovanni Dosi and Dr Franco Malerba (Italy), and Dr Gabriela Dutrénit (Mexico), alongside other senior scholars from the Globelics global research network. These scholars have not only shaped the academic understanding of innovation systems but have also been deeply involved in real-world policy formulation and institutional design. The dinner is a unique opportunity for South African and international policy actors to engage with these thought leaders in an informal yet strategic dialogue.

The media are invited as follows:

Side events (attendance by registration only)

Date: 24 to 25 November 2025

Time: 08:00 to 19:00

Ministerial opening

Date: 25 November 2025

Time: 16:30 to 18:30

SFSA sessions

Date: 26 to 28 November 2025

Time: 08:00 to 17:00

Closing ceremony

Date: 28 November 2025

Time: 12:00 to 13:45

