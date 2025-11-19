Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola participates in discussions on investment opportunities in the Eastern Seaboard Development, 19 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, will attend and participate in discussions on investment opportunities in the Eastern Seaboard Development (ESD) region, focusing on integrated development across four districts and seventeen local municipalities.

This landmark initiative aims to unite the government with prospective investors, funders, and private sector stakeholders to explore significant development and investment opportunities within the strategic Eastern Seaboard corridor, which covers coastal regions in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal Provinces.

The event’s primary purpose is to present the ESD vision and a concrete pipeline of high-impact projects to potential partners.

Key objectives include securing public and private funding for critical infrastructure, industrial development, tourism initiatives, and blue economy projects, as well as facilitating direct deal-making and partnership formation. Another major goal is to align policy, planning, and investment priorities across all spheres of government.

Deputy Minister Masemola will contribute to discussions on the strategic rationale behind this flagship District Development Model initiative within the context of spatial economic transformation and rural revitalisation.

A highlight of the summit will be the launch of a comprehensive ESD Investment Prospectus and Project Pipeline Book, detailing viable projects spanning transport infrastructure, renewable energy, agro-processing, tourism, and related sectors.

The programme will feature plenary sessions on master planning, specialised thematic breakaways for sector-specific discussions, and dedicated networking opportunities to facilitate partnership building, which are a pivotal milestone for the ESD.

Details of the ESD summit are as follows:

Date: 19 November 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Dan’s Country Lodge, Nyandeni Local Municipality, Eastern Cape Province

Media Enquiries:

Musa Maud Mkaliphi

Media Liaison Officer to Deputy Minister Dr Masemola

Cell: 063 271 3498 / 060 204 2563

Legadima Leso

Head of Communications, COGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

