Commission for Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement on harmful cultural practices at Bushbuckridge, 20 Nov

The Commission for Gender Equality invites members of the media to a stakeholder engagement in Bushbuckridge, following growing concerns about rising teenage pregnancy, harmful cultural and religious practices, and the sexual exploitation of young girls in the area.

Recent outreach activities have revealed deep community distress regarding practices such as child marriages, Ukuthwala, wife inheritance, widow “cleansing,” witchcraft-related violence targeting women, and other human rights violations. These concerns were echoed by the Department of Education at a Social Cluster meeting, where alarming trends in adolescent pregnancy and exploitative relationships between older men and young girls were reported.

The Commission for Gender Equality is convening government departments, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, community structures, and the media to develop a multi-sectoral approach aimed at protecting vulnerable groups and strengthening accountability mechanisms in rural communities.

Details of the stakeholder engagement

Date: 20 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Thulamahashe Chamber Hall (former Bohlabela bld)

Enquiries:

CGE spokesperson

Javu Baloyi

Cell: 0835793306

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA